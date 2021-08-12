Oil and gas veteran Bruce Dingwall has died.
Dingwall, 61, was the founder and executive chairman of independent Trinidad producer Trinity Exploration and Production.
He founded Trinity in 2005, following the acquisition of Venture Production Plc’s Trinidadian assets.
Trinity’s parent company is incorporated in the United Kingdom. It’s local offices are in San Fernando.
It operates onshore and off the East and West coasts of Trinidad.Dingwall died August 3 after a brief hospital stay.
Dingwall, who had dual citizenship (Trinidadian by birth, British by place of residency) was “instrumental in developing the local oil sector”, Trinity said in a statement published today.
“He worked tirelessly with a focus of putting Trinidad and Tobago’s independent resources sector on the global map and was at the forefront of lobbying for industry change, while encouraging foreign investment into the local oil sector,” the company stated. Bruce’s introduction to geoscience was in the early 1980’s when he was a summer
The company recalled that he founded Venture Production in 1997.
As chief executive he evolved Venture into a leading UK oil and gas exploration and production company, with focused activity on the North Sea and Trinidad and Tobago, Trinity said.
He later led a management buyout of Venture’s T&T assets that he continued to operate under the then-newly formed entity Ten Degrees North Energy which was later renamed Trinity Exploration & Production.
Dingwall was appointed executive chairman of Trinity “until his sudden passing”, the company said. “During this period, he oversaw significant change and transformed Trinity into the successful entity it is today,” the company said.
“The Trinity family has suffered an indescribable loss but Bruce’s legacy and his love for the land of his birth will continue and his vision will continue to be realised through the team he has spent his time developing and mentoring,” it said. “Trinity has pledged its continued support to his beloved wife Phillipa and his three sons Jack, Hugh and Archie whom he adored and spoke of at every opportunity.”