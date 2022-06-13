Energy windfall is temporary

Trinidad and Tobago’s Central Bank yesterday warned that the “windfall” of energy revenues the country is currently receiving is temporary and should be used to fund the adjustment to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The comments came in the Central Bank’s May 2022 Monetary Policy Report, which was published yesterday, as public sector trade unions gear up to continue negotiations with the Government over new salary packages.
“Recent high international energy prices have boosted the public finances and external accounts, creating a welcome space for financing further adjustment to the lingering effects of the pandemic,” the report stated.
“In the very uncertain global setting however, the situation can change rapidly and care must therefore be taken to avoid considering this ‘windfall’ as permanent. Much-needed structural reforms should also be accelerated to reduce bureaucracy and strengthen Trinidad and Tobago’s dynamism and attractiveness in tourism, financial and other service markets,” said the regulator of financial institutions and the country’s monetary authority.
It said domestically, higher crude oil and petrochemical production contributed to a return to positive growth in energy sector activity during the fourth quarter of 2021.The end of Covid-19 restrictions boosted business operations in some non-energy sectors while inflation, though rising, remains relatively contained.
According to the Central Bank, export earnings are estimated to have more than doubled, rising by 101 per cent to US$3,384.4 million over the final quarter of 2021, mainly reflecting higher energy exports.
“Buoyed by climbing energy commodity prices, energy exports increased by US$1,723.7 million to US$2,839.1 million. In particular, crude oil prices averaged US$77.34 per barrel over the last three months of 2021, compared to US$42.56 per barrel in the comparative period of 2020.
“On a year-on-year basis, increases were recorded across all energy commodity exports—petrochemicals (199.5 per cent), gas (140.8 per cent), and petroleum crude and refined products (98.6 per cent).
“Concurrently, non-energy exports registered a modest decrease of 4.1 per cent to reach US$545.3 million. Notably, the lower non-energy export earnings corresponded to a decline in machinery and transport equipment exports.”
The CBTT said at the same time, total imports grew by 20.8 per cent to US$1,700.6 million, in line with elevated international commodity prices and the reopening of particular sectors in the domestic economy through the implementation of the ‘TT Safe Zones’ initiative, which included restaurants, bars, casinos and cinemas, among others.
It said the value of fuel imports grew by 85.5 per cent to US$377.6 million, largely owing to the upward trajectory in fuel prices. Non-energy imports were marginally higher at US$1,323.0 million as domestic demand recovered at a measured pace.
Trinidad and Tobago’s main trading partner, the US, remained the main source market for imports, followed by China and the European Union—other traditional import markets, the Central Bank noted.
The institution said that bank financing has supported private sector business activity, as evidenced by the pick-up in business lending.
“Sluggish employment conditions may have adversely impacted consumer lending, which continued to decline. The Central Bank maintained an accommodative policy stance, in the context of relatively low, supply-side inflation impulses and an incipient economic recovery.”
The Central Bank said that production data point to an uptick in energy sector activity in the final months of 2021. In addition, the continued rollback of restrictions on movement led to a gradual resumption in output in many non-energy sector businesses, including distribution, manufacturing and construction. However, supply-side factors are contributing to increases in inflation.