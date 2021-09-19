Eniath’s Printing diversifies output

WITH COVID-19 affecting several businesses in this country, Eniath’s Printing Company Ltd (EPCL) has shown its agility by diversifying into the food packing market.
A family-owned business, EPCL has over three decades of experience and is a major supplier of printing and publishing material throughout the English-speaking Caribbean. The company currently services publishers from different segments including education, trade and religion.
Last Wednesday, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon visited the printing and manufacturing facility at eTecK’s Frederick Settlement Business Park, where she met with Shahnaz Mohammed, managing director; Isa Mohammed director and sales manager, and Naim Khan general manager.
During the media tour Gopee-Scoon lauded the company’s diversification efforts and vision.
“Diversification is not just the responsibility of the Government, but it is the responsibility of businesses to diversify their products so they can transition and adapt to a changing economy.”
Eniath’s Printing Company Limited has traditionally focused on the publishing of textbooks for the educational publishing sector.
But the company recently expanded and has successfully diversified into packaging and folding cartons to service local and regional markets.
Gopee-Scoon said she was impressed that the packaging company was able to secure large food company franchises to package and label their products.
“It is commendable that the company is penetrating the regional market with its packaging products. An investment such as this, will result in increased potential to build capacity in the domestic manufacturing sector, and also engender supply chain linkages with various industries, particularly those in the food and beverage sector,” Gopee-Scoon said.
The managers also told the minister the company was able to attain the BRCGS Global Standard for Food Safety, which is an international food safety certification that enables manufacturers to export food packaging to any part of the world.
Gopee-Scoon then made a call for other manufacturers to get certified to increase their exports by accessing the BRCGS certification through a grant facility under the Export Booster Initiative being executed by exporTT Limited.
Sales manager Isa Mohammed explained that the company’s initial entry into the packaging market has been quite successful both for local production as well as for exports within the region and they intend to continue to invest in capital and human resources to meet the demands of the market.
Challenges
Mohammed expressed some of the challenges being experienced to import raw materials internationally mainly from Brazil and Europe, for their printing and packaging businesses .
“Due to the disruption in supply chains internationally, what we have seen over the year and a half, is that shipping prices have sky rocketed and now it’s costing us more to ship paper, than the actual product. This is a serious development as it represents a doubling of cost for us on raw materials and this is something that the company would have no choice but to pass on to the customer.”
Mohammed said another problem being encountered is the lack of capacity for the paper mills to supply the requirements to their customers.
“A lot of these companies in Brazil, Europe and the far East, due to the demand problem, are facilitating production for their domestic markets and not facilitating export, so this creates a problem for us and when we do get a supply the price is hefty to pay in shipping. Even though we diversified into packaging and we accomplished growth opportunity, there is that factor of raw materials not being able to access readily,” Mohammed.
He added that to help ease the burden, EPCL has broadened its supply chains and is working with companies they have not worked with previously.
“We are trying to source any mill company internationally that has availability and is willing to export. There is a potential opportunity to work with a company in New Zealand, a country that we never considered before,” he said.