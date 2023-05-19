EOG outlines plans to drill 20 wells by 2025

George Vieira

DRILLING PLAN: Managing director, EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd George Vieira, from left, permanent secretary of the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries Penelope Bradshaw-Niles, Energy Minister Stuart Young; vice-president and general manager, International J Pat Woods; managing counsel Lisa Gosine-Alleyne and manager, Finance and Administration Jerome Lopez pose for a photograph at the ministry’s head office at the International Waterfront Centre in Port of Spain.

EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd says under its robust two-year drilling plan, approximately 20 wells are projected by the end of 2025.

And to facilitate this, the Valaris 249-Gorilla VII is currently being shipped from New Zealand to Trinidad and Tobago with the estimated arrival date of June 9.

EOG Resources Trinidad executive officials made this announcement during their meeting with Energy Minister Stuart Young and Permanent Secretary, Penelope Bradshaw-Niles, yesterday at the ministry’s office at International Waterfront Complex Head-Office, Port-of-Spain.

The ministry via a news release said EOG executives comprising vice president and general manager, International J Pat Woods; managing director, EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd George Vieira; manager, finance and administration Jerome Lopez and managing counsel Lisa Gosine-Alleyne, provided a detailed update on its ongoing and planned drilling projects and production forecasts.

The oil and gas company thanked the ministry for its innovation and initiatives in facilitating and negotiating terms for the development of smaller fields that would bring higher volumes of natural gas to the energy market.

“The company also commended the willingness of the Government to have commercial discussions on the monetisation of marginal fields and highlighted that Trinidad and Tobago remains an attractive territory for hydrocarbon investments,” EOG Resources stated.

Young provided feedback on the company’s production portfolio and recognised EOG Resources’ efforts on the use of local content and the use of new technology for improved seismic images.

The ministry added that with the future in mind, both parties acknowledged the present global trends and market factors and agreed to maintain dialogue while working together in a way that is fair and mutually beneficial.

EOG Resources Trinidad Ltd is a local subsidiary of US-based energy company EOG Resources Inc. It holds several concession contracts for the supply of natural gas in Trinidad and Tobago, accounting for approximately three per cent of the group’s global reserves.

