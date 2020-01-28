GOVERNMENT, through the Evolving TecKnologies and Enterprise Development Company Ltd (eTecK), a State special purpose enterprise, is planning to start the development of a new world class industrial estate in Couva as early as mid-February, with the promise of new jobs.
The good news, coming at a time of job losses and businesses complaining about dwindling sales, was disclosed to the Express Business last week by e TecK’s corporate communications manager, Natasha Ramjass.
ETecK is defined as a “special purpose State enterprise under the Ministry of Trade and Industry that supports the economic diversification of Trinidad and Tobago”.
Ramjass was responding to questions on whether eTecK plans to set up a business park on State lands allocated to it along the Narsaloo Ramaya Marg Road in Endeavour, Chaguanas.
She said, “ETecK is currently focused on the development of a new world class industrial estate at Phoenix Park Industrial Estate (PPIE), California in the Ward of Couva.
“The new industrial park will target firms in the areas of high-value and light manufacturing, including emerging industries (electronic technology, information technology, energy-saving ecological building materials and biotechnology) and consequently create job opportunities in several sectors.”
The PPIE in Couva is expected to commence by mid-February and construction is expected to take 12 months.”
While eTecK will be the client for the new industrial estate, the construction is expected to be undertaken by the Beijing Construction Engineering Group (BCEG) at a cost of US$104 million (TT$707 million) over approximately 133 acres of land at Phoenix Park, Couva and is scheduled to be completed approximately 12 months after commencement of construction carded for next month.
The Chinese government will finance the construction of the park through a loan agreement between the Export-Import (Exim) Bank of China and the T&T Government in the amount of US$104,295,000.
The park will include 70 plots ranging in size between 0.8 and 1.3 acres and contain five factory shells each at 5,000 square feet. The establishment of this new industrial park will promote government’s efforts as it targets firms in the areas of high-value and light manufacturing, logistics/warehousing, and emerging industries.
BCEC has guaranteed the operations of at least ten Chinese firms at the new park with significant interest in the area of manufacturing. Local labour will be used in construction and a major percentage of the building materials sourced in Trinidad and Tobago. Once fully operational, the park will directly employ over 4,500 persons.
On October 31, 2018, Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon and a delegation from T&T met in Beijing, China with Chinese foreign investors targeted for the new Phoenix Park Industrial Estate (PPIE).
According to a statement from the ministry at the time, Chinese investors are mainly involved in light manufacturing activities such as the manufacture of bus products, electrical equipment, medical supplies and green building materials.
Several of the investors expressed an interest in visiting T&T over the next two months to continue bilateral discussions with the aim of realising actual investments in the immediate future and in particular, in using the Phoenix Park Industrial Estate as a regional distribution centre for their customers in the Latin American and Caribbean region.
In October 2018, Minister Gopee-Scoon participated, at the invitation of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, in the 3rd China Building Materials Enterprises “Go Global” Conference, and bilateral and investment meetings in Beijing and the China International Import Exposition (CIIE), in Shanghai.
She was accompanied by Stephen Seedansingh Jr, T&T’s Ambassador to the People’s Republic of China; Mr Ashmeer Mohamed, Chairman of exporTT; and Mr Randall Karim, director of eTecK Ltd and director of policy and strategy at the Ministry of Trade.
ETecK’s Ramjass said the company is also focused on the completion of the Moruga Agro-Processing and Light Industrial Park.
In keeping with the Government’s mandate to diversify the economy and to provide economic spaces for businesses to grow, the Ministry of Trade and Industry through (eTecK) turned the sod for the development of the park in Moruga in collaboration with the Urban Development Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Limited (UDeCOTT) in May, 2018 at Saunders Trace, Moruga, an eTecK report on its website stated.
“Once completed, the 18.83 acre facility, eTecK’s first agro-processing park will feature facilities for the processing of raw materials and intermediate products within the sectors of agriculture and fisheries and provide business facilitation services to individuals, start-ups and established companies within the agro-processing sector.”
As for eTecK’s lands at the side of the Narsaloo Ramaya Marg Chaguanas, Ramjass said the State enterprise has no plans for there at the moment.
“ETecK is not currently planning to establish an industrial park at that site,” she said in response to questions.
“We are aware that in 2013 the previous administration approved the development of a business park at that site. However, that project did not commence owing to the borrowing limit of the Government being exceeded at that time.”
Asked about the development of Chaguanas in light of plans to move it from borough to city status, she said, “Regarding Chaguanas there are undeveloped lands available at Factory Road in Chaguanas.”
The fact that the eTecK lands in Chaguanas, located behind the Ministry of Agriculture, will remain undeveloped for now will be good news for farmers who are occupying the spot at present.
Agriculture Minister Clarence Rambharat said these farmers were relocated from Egypt Village several years ago for the construction of the Housing Develoment Corporation’s Oasis Gardens project.
Farmers who are cultivating the lands there on a temporary arrangement can be seen selling their produce in stalls along the Narsaloo Ramaya Marg Road.
Chaguanas Mayor Vandana Mohit said she was not aware of any plans to develop those lands at the moment.
Chaguanas East MP, Fazal Karim, said he was not aware of plans by the previous administration to establish a business park in that area.
He said he believed lands there were to be allocated for educational and commercial purposes.