EU programme officer: Time to go with the wind

PROGRAMME officer at the European Union Delegation in Trinidad Zé Alves-Pereira says what caused the dinosaurs to go extinct millions of years ago was an asteroid and volcanic eruptions that triggered large scale climate change.
And that situation is now repeating itself with different players, Alves-Pereira said.
“Imagine that climate change is an asteroid that we have created ourselves and this monster is spinning in earth’s direction. We don’t want the same fate as the dinosaurs.
“In the movies when this happens there is always a last minute hero that saves the planet. Well we are at that very last minute and we are looking for heroes,” he said.
Alves-Pereira said it is, therefore, time for Trinidad and Tobago to get more serious about adopting renewable energy.
And so he is calling on the government to immediately implement the Wind Resource Assessment Programme (WRAP) to determine the potential sites for onshore and offshore wind deployment.
He described Trinidad’s South East Coast as El Windorado a play on the name El Dorado the mythical city of gold.
Alves-Pereira said offshore and onshore wind deployment in that area has an estimated potential of 1.8 gigawatts.
“Now it is time to go with the wind but timing would be of the essence, the clock is ticking big economies such as China, US European Union, Japan and South Korea are all subsidising their green industry and they have a very good reason for that.
“T&T subsidises electricity production with natural gas, households are happy to have cheap energy the cheapest in the Caribbean and amongst the cheapest in the world,” he said.
Alves-Pereira said the private sector was even happier with the cheap electricity rate.
“But what will happen to these companies when energy subsidies no longer exist there is one more cost to bear in mind. The price of carbon, carbon intensive projects will be targeted and punished in Europe by instruments like the CBAM (Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism) to be applied 2026 onward,” he said.
The European Union’s CBAM is a tool to put a price on the carbon emitted during the production of carbon intensive goods that are entering the EU, and to encourage cleaner industrial production in non-EU countries.
Alves-Pereira said the country needs to implement the WRAP is early as tomorrow.
“At the same time we must review the legislation to accommodate any emerging industry. These mostly go together with the WRAP. If the WRAP proves to be successful and a legal framework is in place I believe the private sector will be interested for bidding for spots for wind-farms as they once big for gas fields,” he said.
Alves-Pereira made the comments as he participated in day two of the Energy Chamber’s Caribbean Sustainable Energy Conference at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.
Marcia Maynard the vice president, sustainable energy development manager at National Energy said that company is preparing to launch its Super Esco pilot to confirm business viability this month as another natural gas saving and carbon reduction strategy.
“Energy efficiency has been identified as a natural first step towards developing the platform for the cultural change that would lead to alternative energy being fully embraced and integrated into Trinidad and Tobago’s energy mix. After extensive research into the implementation of energy efficiency regionally and internationally, National Energy supports the Energy Services Company (ESCO) model as a viable option for Trinidad and Tobago in the thrust towards developing a sustainable energy sector,” National Energy states on its website.
“We believe that our Super ESCO programme currently being developed is critical to unlocking the full potential of energy efficiency in enterprises locally. A Super ESCO is designed to facilitate large-scale implementation of energy efficiency projects. The Super ESCO supports capacity building and project development activities of existing private ESCOs across both public and private sectors. The role of National Energy as a Super ESCO is extensive and presents significant opportunity as the country advances its transition to a low carbon environment,” it stated.
Maynard said the potential market value of us US$7.7 million annually.
Rion Murray the project manager at the Airports authority said the Piarco Solar Park will be commissioned this month.
The minimum annual generation capacity of the park is 767,034 kilowatts an hour.
This represents four per cent of the Piarco International Aiprot’s annual electricity usage and will result in the avoidance of 500 tonnes of CO2 emmissions.
Also present in that panel were Dr Dale Ramlakhan the project director of NewGen Energy, Ryan Roper, the head of construction, bp/Shell consortium and Kiran Harnanan the Project Manager at the United Nations Development Programme.