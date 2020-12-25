EU studies Brexit trade deal with UK

Despite the economic challenges brought on by Covid-19, the Massy Group recorded a $743 million profit after tax for the 2020 financial year (ended September 30), which is a 21 per cent improvement over last year’s $613 million.

Chairman Robert Bermudez, in the company’s annual report that was published in the daily newspapers and on their website yesterday, said the Massy Group’s decision in 2019 to shift its model from a traditional conglomerate to an investment holding/management company proved to be effective.