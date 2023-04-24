Former procurement regulator Moonilal Lalchan said he is ready to serve a second term if required to do so.
Lalchan served a five-year term as procurement regulator from 2018 to January 2023.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Lalchan said he was “head-hunted” for the position previously.
He said he never applied for the post, but was asked to submit his resume based on a recommendation of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, where he served as the president.
He and other candidates were interviewed by the president, the legal adviser and consultant to the president.
Asked if he was interested in and available for a second term, Lalchan said, “The answer is yes once God gives me the strength and health.”
He said he is unaware of the process for appointment of the next procurement regulator but he believes this position must be filled immediately given the gravity of work to be done with the recent full proclamation of the Procurement Regulations Act.
“The office requires that you have a full time chairman, because the deputy chairman, although he is doing a good job, he’s part time in the position and has his other duties on a day-to-day basis, to ask him to fulfil his role on a long time basis and that of the chairman is probably going to be disadvantageous to the office and to himself, you really need do need a full time person in that position,” he said.
Lalchan said the procurement regulator must be able to devote a sufficient amount of time to his function and the job is not an 8-4 one.
“I would suggest that the work now start with full proclamation although we would have put a lot of things in place, full proclamation comes with a lot of things that have to be done in terms of the readiness of all the public bodies,” he said.
He said anybody who receives public funds, for example all the non-governmental organisation (NGOs), sporting organisations, are supposed to also follow the Act, as required.
Lalchan said each public body by definition has to appoint a named public officer who is responsible for procurement and disposal of public property.
He noted that Section 61 (2) says that a public body shall have a procurement officer who shall be responsible for the public procurement and disposal of public property for that body and notify the office of the procurement regulator in writing of their name and designation.
Lalchan said the commission of an offence by a public body shall be construed as a reference to the commission of the offence by the procurement officer.
“So the person who is in charge for not complying with the Act and the regulations, you go after the procurement officer, so it’s a senior position and it is important that person be appointed so you know who you’re going after in the case of an investigation,” he said.
Lalchan said it was estimated that there are 315 public bodies but this figure changes as there are changes to ministries on a regular basis.
He said any public body who received public money is supposed to have a procurement officer under Section 61.
He said the Procurement Office did a readiness assessment when they appeared before the Cabinet sub-committee of Parliament.
Lalchan said it was indicated then that out of the 314 public bodies, about 70 responded and said they were in some state of readiness. He said about 21 companies were at an advanced stage.
Lalchan said there is still a lot of work to be done to ensure that all public bodies are up to speed.