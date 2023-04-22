Expect more visitors in 2024 cruise season

Trinidad and Tobago should expect more visitors to the islands in the 2024 cruise season, according to Tourism Minister Randall Mitchell.
He explained that for the past six months, the Ministry of Tourism, along with Tourism Trinidad Ltd (TTL), has been increasing its marketing reach and putting action plans in place to increase arrivals.
In response to Sunday Business about what his ministry has done for the first six months of the 2023 fiscal year, Mitchell said the cruise season, which ended last week Tuesday, brought 75 calls and roughly 130,000 passengers to Trinidad and Tobago.
He said these figures were possible because of ongoing negotiations between his ministry and TTL, as well as participation at the recent Sea Trade Cruise Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The numbers, he said, are expected to increase in the next season, which begins in November.
According to the minister, its preliminary 2023-2024 itinerary is encouraging, with MSC Cruises set to make a return with a 5,000-capacity passenger vessel.
Another area where he said the industry is seeing marked improvements is in the number of new calls to Trinidad, with numerous exchanges taking place over the entire season.
“This signals a growing interest in the destination as passenger tastes change to seek out more culturally enriching experiences,” Mitchell revealed.
In Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s 2023 budget presentation last September, he indicated that the goal was to have an increase in cruise lines, following the active marketing and promotion of cruise tourism.
Mitchell said this objective was achieved—not only because of what the country can offer visitors, but also due to T&T’s ability to provide much-needed supplies, on-shore repairs, and fuel to the floating hotels.
“We have seen vessels take on board fresh fish, and agricultural produce like watermelons, cucumbers, pineapples and eggs, and this augurs well for the development of a tourism ecosystem that includes agriculture,” he detailed.
Given the renewed interest in Trinidad, in particular as a cruise destination, Mitchell noted that the ministry and TTL have engaged the Aquila Centre for Cruise Excellence to conduct an intensive tourism product analysis and training programme.
“This is a Canadian-based company that is the Official Training Partner for the Florida Caribbean Cruise Association and they have assisted numerous Caribbean destinations in developing tours and experiences catered specifically towards cruisers and to also improve the quality of service delivered to cruise passengers. Therefore, we are in active preparation mode for the upcoming cruise season,” Mitchell said.
In giving an update on plans, for the industry, the minister said the ministry will soon be rolling out its three-year strategic plan for Tourism which will be more focused on creating measurable and portable experiences that will not only see travellers return but also encourage new markets to execute on their interest in T&T’s local offerings.
“We also continue to ensure that we engage our stakeholders because all our marketing efforts will come to naught if the payout is limited hotel rooms in rundown premises or poor customer service to tourists thereby distracting from their paid-for leisure time,” Mitchell emphasised.
Hotels update
As it pertains to the Radisson Blu Hotel located on Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, Mitchell said it is still being outfitted and is targeted to open in the last quarter of 2023.
The Finance Minister in his budget presentation had announced that it would be opened in the second quarter of 2023.
With respect to the $156 million Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, for which the sod was turned last November, the minister said preliminary site preparations have already begun at the North Aviation Business Park, Piarco International Airport, and this will provide an estimated 500 new jobs during construction and is set to open in the third quarter of 2025.
The Maracas Bay Hotel, he noted, is currently undergoing a $70 million dollar upgrade and will return 40 rooms to the destination’s existing room stock.
He said the plans for this hotel go beyond just construction and renovation.
“In addition, to add to our eco- tourism appeal, HADCO Experiences will soon open the newly refurbished Mt Plaisir Hotel located on Grand Riviere Beach which is world renowned as the site of the second largest turtle nesting colony in the world.
“The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts and Tourism Trinidad Ltd are both grateful to the HADCO Group for their diversification into the tourism industry. Their first project was the Asa Wright Nature Centre which reopened to the public on April 6 and from all reports is already fully booked for the next three months,” Mitchell said.
In terms of a general thrust towards improving hotel room stock, TTL, he said, continues to administer the Tourism Accommodation Upgrade Project (TAUP).
In September 2022, he said TTL approved six properties for upgrades for fiscal 2021/2022.
Also, for fiscal 2022/2023, Mitchell noted TTL has been able to assist approximately eight properties in upgrading and improving their room stock.
“The ball has started rolling with Cara Suites Hotel signing on the dotted line on April 13, to access TAUP support from Tourism Trinidad Limited for this fiscal.
In the next fiscal (2023/2024) we are looking at the extension and expansion of the programme to allow for a larger catchment of properties to qualify for TAUP support and thus improve the general quality of hotel room stock across the destination,” he said.
Asked about the update on the Finance Minister’s call for the tourism sector to digitise their services, Mitchell said the ministry is about to roll out a digital upgrade project to benefit tourism stakeholders.
He highlighted that the Cabinet-approved project will assist stakeholders across the industry to increase activities such as e-commerce participation and contactless transactions.
“With this programme, we will bring the tourism industry within reach of trends such as virtual and augmented reality, mobile app development, digital marketing, and digital concierge services.
“Visitors are now looking for easy, digital means to experience a destination, book flights, and choose and pay for services and we aim to facilitate this,” he mentioned.
Developing new routes
Mitchell, who attended Routes Americas in Chicago, Illinois, USA, last month said important linkages were made and networks built to improve the state of airlift coming into both islands and within the region, in a bid to increase the number of visitors to T&T’s shores and by extension bringing more revenue.
“We have had discussions that hopefully will lead to providing short-term assistance to alleviate the issues concerning crewing regulations that have been faced in North American markets to allow for ease of business for any interested airlines. There was also a provisional commitment from a Canadian Airline to begin flights in the Winter of 2024 to Trinidad with an average of three flights per week,” he conveyed.
On the issue of regional travel, the minister said the TTL team held productive talks that may lead to new direct regional routes and co-marketing activities with other regional tourism boards to drive the demand for these new connections.
One key announcement Mitchell mentioned was a new Caribbean Airlines Ltd service to Martinique and Guadeloupe out of Piarco which would allow for connections to France and wider Europe, giving Destination Trinidad access to new tourism source markets.
Latin America is also on the radar he said, specifically Colombia and Brazil.
“With these new routes, Trinidad can be used as a connecting hub into the African continent and other destinations via the new regional partnerships.
“Fruitful discussions were also held with African-based airlines on the possibility of opening up the African continent to more direct or closer connecting flights,” he disclosed.
Another notable development, Mitchell said, came in the category of long-haul carriers. He revealed that there was serious interest from a Scandinavian airline, in destination Trinidad and Tobago.
“More will be said on this as the discussions continue, particularly related to the use of our local cargo facilities. It is expected that this would create two streams of revenue from both the cargo and passenger business.
“We are seeking to ensure that every penny of the taxpayer’s dollar spent can be recouped through additional arrivals on the island and the linked economies that benefit from tourism,” the minister revealed.