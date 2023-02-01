REGIONAL tourism-based economies saw strong economic growth in 2022, which in some cases surpassed pre-Covid numbers.
So said International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) acting director for the Western Hemisphere Department, Nigel Chalk.
Speaking to regional journalists in Barbados virtually yesterday, at a conference hosted by the IMF, Chalk said tourism-dependent economies, saw a lot of very fast growth coming out of the pandemic.
He noted things are starting to wane as the region gets back to normal economic growth rates.
“Generally the region is doing quite a lot better in tourism, in many cases the number of tourists visiting are higher than it was even before the pandemic period and the region is benefiting a lot from pretty strong growth, particularly from the US and Canada and to some extent Europe,” Chalk explained.
Asked whether tourism-dependent Caribbean countries should be optimistic despite the IMF’s outlook of a slowdown in global economic growth, the Chalk said while 2023 is going to be a harder year for larger countries, their economies will start to bottom out and grow again.
“So I think, particularly for tourism-dependent countries, the US is growing quite strongly. Consumption in the US is holding up quite well, even though inflation is high and real incomes have been going down to some extent.
“I think that resilience of the US economy is good for the region. Europe is looking a little less positive, particularly the UK where we’re seeing a contraction this year. But I think once we get through this year, we should start seeing a return to more normal growth rates and lower inflation,” Chalk remarked.
In terms of the cushion available to smaller states to offset any negative impact from recessions in larger economies, he said it is really hard for some smaller countries to prepare for a big shock to the global economy.
“Building buffers, having responsible policies, not having very high fiscal deficit and having a flexible exchange rate has its benefits. In some cases, these have been very good for the region and I would point, for example, to the case of Jamaica. That country had fund programmes from 2013 to 2019. Those programmes brought down its debt, they brought down their physical deficits and built international reserves and they moved to a system where they have a much more flexible exchange rate,” said Chalk.
Challenges
Questioned about what challenges the English-speaking Caribbean countries are encountering and how they can be mitigated, Chalk said individually, these countries are relatively small, and there are fewer economies of scale than one would see in some larger countries.
“The pandemic also showed us that being very dependent on one industry, particularly tourism, can leave you very exposed when you get hit by an external shock. “So I think these two things go together and having a more diversified structure of your economy will help in the long run.”
Turning to the Latin American countries, Chalk pointed out it would be a difficult year for them.
“We’ve gone from a growth rate that was around 7 per cent to 4 per cent last year and this year will hit below 2 per cent. That means less job growth, less and less employment. Latin America is still suffering from quite high inflation,” Chalk highlighted.