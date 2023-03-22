There has been a 15 per cent increase in exports in 2022 when compared to 2019, while import levels are nine per cent lower than pre-pandemic numbers.
Outgoing president of the Shipping Association of Trinidad and Tobago (SATT) Hayden Alleyne told Express Business, the country saw a ten per cent reduction in container throughput from 2019 to 2020, as a result of Covid-related restrictions. However by the end of 2022, the number of containers handled at the ports exceeded 2019 figures by 12 per cent.
He said exports of containerised cargo recovered more aggressively, and 2022 exports surpassed 2019 by 15 per cent, though there was an initial drop of 8 per cent due to the pandemic. This growth in export, Alleyne said, caused liner delays, which required some intervention and collaboration with stakeholders.
On the import side, SATT’s president highlighted that it has been very slow to recover, in both 2020 and 2021, with a reduction in imports of 7 per cent and 5 per cent respectively. There has however been some recovery, with 2022 seeing a 3 per cent increase over 2021.
Alleyne said this is a movement in the right direction, however, import volumes are still lower than the 2019 pre-pandemic numbers.
As it pertains to challenges, Alleyne said one of the areas of concern is the Customs and Excise Division, specifically, the lack of efficiency of its operations and the application of its tariff.
“Delays in the clearance of cargo and application of overtime costs adversely affect trade facilitation. There is active collaboration taking place to resolve these issues, between the Shipping Association and the Customs Division, however legislative reform and engagement of suitable personnel in the critical area is necessary for a holistic solution,” he stressed.
Port capacity is another area of concern as he argued that this country’s ports are dangerously close to full capacity, as any time an increase in trade is experienced, port efficiency slides. He noted there are times of the year when the ports are more prone to congestion, delays, and additional costs, usually when business takes a slight bump.
Alleyne said, “The extent to which the national port capacity can deal with trade requirements is extremely important. The Ports continue to invest in technology to better serve the market, but getting the right model to expand port capacity in TT continues to be a medium- to long-term challenge.”
The Port of Port-of-Spain is exploring options for expansion, but little is known how this is going to be achieved. This is an issue that should reside at the top of the priority list, so an opportunity is not lost to facilitate growing trade, he emphasised.
Access to foreign exchange, Alleyne bemoaned, continues to be a challenge for the industry.
“Remember we are interwoven, the struggle with local importers and shipping service providers to access US dollar currency continues to affect the industry negatively. In the main, driving up costs. What is needed here, is for the Industry to be moved up the priority list for access to forex. We have made an application to the Government for this consideration, without success, but we will continue to persist until something happens,” he noted.
Alleyne who served for two terms as SATT’s president, said the Association’s membership grew by 16 per cent and under his leadership, SATT added 11 new member companies, along with launching an annual shipping-focused post-national budget webinar.