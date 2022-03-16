THREE of the most influential media entities in the Caribbean – Express, Gleaner and Trend Media (developers of Loop News)–announced yesterday that they are piloting a Caribbean Publisher Alliance.
In a statement yesterday, the three media groups said the purpose of the Caribbean Publisher Alliance is to promote and protect the indigenous Caribbean digital news industry for consumers, and to promote best-in-class standards for its advertising partners.
Regardless of the changes happening in the advertising landscape, brands and agencies still deserve a high standard of quality when investing their marketing budgets, and publisher alliances are able to deliver on that, the three companies indicated.
General manager of Trend Media, Mark Corrigan, said: “The global increase in digital content consumption, coupled with an increase in digital ad spend, is a major reason for the creation of many publisher alliances. With certain companies dominating the global digital media landscape, publisher alliances create an alternative option for advertisers in local markets. It is also vital that there is greater transparency for publishers regarding the yield generated from ad sales, which is not always the case.
Trend Media’s Eileen Ruddy added: “As we join together with The Gleaner and The Trinidad Express Newspapers, we will be able to provide advertisers with access to a wide range of premium digital solutions and premium standards. This, all fuelled by first party data, will ensure best-in-class results for our advertiser partners.”
Having a centralised advertising space provides a greater level of control, making it easier for agencies and brands to purchase ads across a wide range of platforms specifically targeted at their desired audience. Not only is this good business, but it is also beneficial to everyone involved, according to the statement.
“We are excited to partner in the Caribbean Publisher Alliance. In the last ten years Publisher Alliances have slowly formed in Asia, Europe and North America as a means of maximising publishers’ revenues and booking volumes–rather than defaulting to major international players such as Google and Facebook – by increasing scale,” said Trinidad Express general manager Douglas Wilson.
“As an additional benefit, it will keep money in the local monetary system instead of foreign exchange leaving the country and region. We are committed to putting in the work and energy to ensure this initiative delivers the value to clients and of course, all partners,” Wilson said.
Christopher Barnes, chief operating officer of The RJRGLEANER Communications Group, of which The Gleaner is a subsidiary, remarked: “The Gleaner is pleased to be embarking on another aspect of its digital transformation journey which holds potential for further diversification of revenue sources for its market-leading online offerings. This partnership with other publishers and tech partners, once successful, would add to the traditional sources of direct placements and the affiliate advertising available through big tech. The Gleaner looks forward to the benefits to be derived from this new partnership.”