Expressing love with chocolate

IN A recent article, the Washington Post reported that the top snack globally during the pandemic was chocolate. The newspaper’s story followed a 2020 report by Mondelez International, one of the largest snack companies in the world, which found, despite the worldwide uncertainty caused by Covid-19, snacking is a growing habit that may provide connection, comfort, and community among consumers.
One local food artist sees Valentine’s Day, which will be celebrated next week Monday, as a boon during the pandemic for people wanting to say “I love you” with chocolate.
Charlene Donna Bally is the owner of Fountain of Events. She enjoys what she does and is elated to assist her customers with their gestures of love for the people that mean the most to them.
Some businesses have buckled from the challenging economic landscape caused by the pandemic, but Fountain of Events has managed to power through it.
Bally credits her success to her loyal customers, who continue to enjoy her chocolate treats for birthdays, anniversaries, bachelorette parties as well as Valentine’s Day.
While the pandemic rages on, she is inside filling orders for customers looking for something decadent to celebrate love.
When it comes to sweet treats, chocolate-covered strawberries top the list. However, customers who prefer something delicious and local can try Fountain of Event’s chocolate-covered banana popsicles with toppings or their dark chocolate-covered mangoes with sea salt and pepper flakes. They also do sea-salted tangerines covered in semi-dark chocolate.
“For my customers, they get only the best. At Fountain of Events, we offer premium strawberries hand-dipped in Belgian chocolate. We do not use candy melts. Each strawberry is layered in dark, white, and milk chocolate, then decorated with colourful sprinkles and topped with chocolate drizzle. Customers can also get chocolate-covered cherries, chocolate-dipped Oreos, blueberry clusters, pineapple with toasted shredded coconut, and chocolate-dipped pretzels,” she said.
“Basically, anything coated in chocolate, we’ve got you covered,” Bally added.
“In 2015, I started making desserts as a hobby for friends and family. After receiving amazing feedback from my loved ones, my passion for desserts blossomed into a business. Having my own business allowed me to use my creativity to its fullest potential.”
Path to entrepreneurship
As a single parent, Bally said becoming an entrepreneur gave her the tools towards financial freedom.
“I love what I do. The positive reactions from my clients inspire me. The pandemic has made me more mindful when interacting with customers via cash payments. I have made no drastic changes regarding the cleanliness and sanitisation of business operations since it has always been of the highest standard,” she said.
Bally considers herself a hopeless romantic and says she enjoys seeing the extent people will go to to display their love.
“To have a career like this and to be successful, you must have the mind and heart of a romantic person.”
The price of these edible goodies depends on the client’s request and budget Bally said.
“I do edible fruit arrangements. I can design fruits into different shapes even make them look like a bouquet or basket. All my edible arrangements are pre-ordered, and they usually take a few days to make,” she said.
According to Bally, fruit arrangements will last longer if they are kept refrigerated.
She said, “Fruit displays usually last two to three days depending on the preparation. I also print instructions/guidelines on all my packages for customers.”
Chocolate continues to dominate as it is the most purchased and favoured snack for people of all ages. According to a 2021 report from the National Confectioners Association in the US, chocolate sales grew 4.2 per cent during the pandemic. Further industry reports claim the chocolate market can surpass $20 billion by 2025.
Confectioners like Donna Bally and others who make a living from the chocolate industry say it is definitely good news to start 2022.
For more information on Fountain of Events, check them out on social media or send a WhatsApp to 478-8863.
About Valentine’s Day
Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honouring one or two early Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and through later folk traditions, has become a significant cultural, religious, and commercial celebration of romance and love in many regions of the world.
The Feast of Saint Valentine was established by Pope Gelasius I in AD 496 to be celebrated on February 14 in honour of Saint Valentine of Rome, who died on that date in AD 269.
The day became associated with romantic love in the 14th and 15th centuries when notions of courtly love flourished, apparently by association with the “lovebirds” of early spring. In 18th-century England, it grew into an occasion in which couples expressed their love for each other by presenting flowers, offering confectionery, and sending greeting cards (known as “Valentines”). Valentine’s Day symbols that are used today include the heart-shaped outline, doves, and the figure of the winged Cupid. Since the 19th century, handwritten Valentines have given way to mass-produced greeting cards.
