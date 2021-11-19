Extend deadline for property tax forms

THE Confederation of Regional Business Chambers (CRBC) is calling on the Government to consider an extension on the submission of the property tax forms beyond November 30, 2021.
The CRBC, in a statement yesterday, said there can be criminal liabilities or a penalty if these forms are not filed by November 30, hence, Government is urged to consider the request to extend the deadline as an urgent matter.
The confederation said its reasons for requesting the extension are due to the current situation that the country is in:
• Lifting of the SoE
• Preparing for the busy Christmas business season.
• Dealing with supply issues.
• The issuance of new currency from January 1
• The present THA election in Tobago.
The CRBC believes that the timing for submission of the property tax forms—which require measuring living spaces and other additional details—is making it difficult for homeowners to complete at this time.
“Business owners are focusing on driving business sales during this Christmas period fresh off the heels of the state of emergency. In addition to this, consideration must be given to the fact that there is an election in Tobago.
“Bearing in mind that many businesses are in recovery mode, if not survival mode, for its members and that employees and the general public are focused on financial and family matters at this time we would ask the Government to consider an extension into 2022 when business and personal situations should normalise,” the chambers said.
It noted that the shopping malls will also need some more time, as it would take additional resources to accurately capture and map out the necessary data for accurate submission to the tax authorities.
The CRBC added while they will encourage their membership to comply with all property tax laws an extension into 2022 for the effective and accurate processing and submitting of property tax forms is urgently needed.
In September, the Ministry of Finance said property owners must submit a valuation return form by November 30 or face a possible $5,000 fine.
The ministry indicated on its social media pages that anyone owning residential, commercial or agricultural land, or any combination of such, must submit a return containing the particulars required by the Commissioner of Valuations on or before November 30, 2021.
“Under Section 32 of the Valuation of Land Act, failure to comply with this requirement constitutes a criminal offence which is punishable by a fine of $5,000,” the statement said.
The ministry also said returns could be completed and submitted either manually or online using the website; returns submitted manually with attachments can be placed in a sealed envelope with the owner’s address, telephone contact and e-mail address written on the envelope, and deposited at any of the drop boxes located at the Valuation Division Regional Offices or municipal corporations.