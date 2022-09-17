EY CARIBBEAN said yesterday that its “current thinking” is that the firm’s auditing and advisory practice in the region will not be separated into two distinct entities–a move that is being contemplated by the global leaders of the group.
In a client and stakeholder communication yesterday, executive chairman of EY Caribbean, Wade George, responded to a September 8 announcement by EY that its global leaders had decided to move forward with partner votes to separate the practice into two multi-disciplinary organisations. These would be an entity named Assureco, which will retain the brand of EY and operate as a global multi-disciplinary professional services firm and a new company that will focus on the largest 2,500 companies globally, along with private partnerships and sovereign wealth funds.
In his statement George said: “We have carefully and thoughtfully considered the Caribbean market, including the size of the market regulatory regimes in which we operate, the multi-disciplinary nature of our professionals and many other factors.
“Our current view is that splitting our market-leading practice is not in the best interest of our people, clients and our Caribbean partners. As a result, EY Caribbean will remain a member firm of EY, and continue to operate our current full suite of professional services with no change.”
George said he wished to assure clients and stakeholders that EY Caribbean will continue its mission of providing a full range of professional services to its clients and that it remains deeply committed to building a better working world in the region.
He said EY expects voting by the partners in the largest developed markets to begin late this year and conclude early in 2023. Should the EY partners vote to move ahead with the separation, a transaction may be finalised in 12 to 18 months, said George.