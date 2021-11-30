Facilitating innovation in a plantation

OUR government last Friday launched a US$10 million scheme aimed at building an innovative and competitive economy through economic diversification. This scheme is in collaboration with the EU, IDB and CARIRI. The plan is to target the gaps identified in government’s innovation ecosystem, which include financial incentives, industry and academic linkages and a network of key players that provides business support.
The grant will be made available to both public and private sectors and targets organisations that have developed and are bringing new and innovative products and services to the market, which have the export potential necessary to generate foreign exchange income.
Thus, the Government will support those who are willing to invest in R&D to create 21st century products with the ultimate goal of stimulating new economic opportunities. According to the Minister of Planning, the programme will develop a network model to drive and sustain coordinated support for innovation, both during and after the proposed intervention. The minister did not expand on the structure of this network and how this is to be supported beyond this intervention.
The competitive advantage today in the global market is indeed product/service differentiation and this is the result of innovation. However, innovation is a product of knowledge, R&D, invention and in particular the use of, as Klaus Schwab, the founder of the World Economic Forum, calls them, the fourth industrial revolution technologies; these include artificial intelligence, robotics, the Internet of things, autonomous vehicles, 3-D Printing, nano technology, bio technology, materials science, energy storage, massive automation and quantum computing—the digital revolution. Hence world class competence in some of these areas and the capacity to conduct relevant R&D, leading to innovation are surely the prerequisites needed by our people if we are to break into the world market.
Listen to Emeritus Professor Theodore Lewis: “The fourth industrial revolution (4IR) is not disrupting us; we are comfortable in the third world where nothing is created... The government is still offering CEPEP work to the able-bodied youths, who are excluded from good schools—50 people with a single lawn mower trying to trim some grass, all finished by 8 a.m... We need a new day... there is need for a new focus on education and literacy from the cradle.”
Indeed, education, which takes us confidently into the 4IR is required. But history has left its debilitating mark on us, on the potential entrepreneurs of our country and hence general education across the schools’ curricula, though necessary for us to participate in such and economy, it is not enough to make us innovators that can compete in the global economy.
Our initiative to move us out of the plantation petroleum based economy wherein we exist on the rents left by foreign investors, needs a more structural approach than the Minister has announced for the use of the US$10 milion in association with the EU and IDB.
I have incessantly quoted from Prof John Foster’s comment on the rigidity and hence the non-adaptability of the current plantation on-shore players, imposed on them by their economic history of generally being rent seekers that use the rents left from the exploitation of the petroleum resource, in which low risk tasks of import, mark-up and sell and the production of non-tradables are the predominant activity of these entrepreneurs.
Though some may be talking about the need to export it is not good enough to simply say we will go into manufacturing or agriculture for export or even import substitution when we do not have the advanced skills or the infrastructure required in the 4IR to compete globally. Hence it is futile for this Government to provide grants hoping innovative entrepreneurs will step up to the wicket, when they do not have the required skills and moreso are historically disinclined to enter the export market.
Yet, we have the basic players that can form the team that can both take us into the global 4IR market- the R&D institutions (with staff that can rapidly acquire the skills of the 4IR technologies), the existing or a newly created private sector and the government.
What is, however, missing is the economic system, a national innovation system that can harness these players and make them into highly skilled proponents of the 4IR technologies and guide their progress into becoming competitive exporters. The initial task of any innovation system is to choose the industries or technologies that the R&D effort will address, via a foresighting exercise. Hence one valuable use of the US$10 million fund could be to finance such an exercise. Indeed, in the support of this effort, has to be the general education upgrade of all of our people since this creative approach will produce well-paying jobs for a skilled population; looking forward to a job that needs the skill level of a “weed-whacker” is not good enough.
In many of my articles I have referred to the path that Singapore took in moving that country from a swamp into one of the richest countries in the world. However, one commentator criticised the holding-up of this country as an economic model for us since we could never duplicate what Singapore was able to do. Singapore had certain location opportunities that they exploited innovatively using local R&D. We do not have those opportunities so we cannot imitate Singapore’s success. However, my advice was to use Singapore’s national innovation system model and now with the 4IR technologies to exploit our own opportunities even create new opportunities.