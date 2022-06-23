Farley presents $3.97b 2023 budget

Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine delivered his first Tobago budget yesterday.
This was the first budget under the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) administration, which took office in December.
Augustine said his $3.97 billion budget was “a budget for the people of Tobago”.
He said he remains hopeful Tobago would get all of it, when the national budget is read later this year by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.
Augustine, who is also the Finance Secretary, presented the 2023 draft budgetary estimates, at the Assembly Chamber, Jerningham Street, Scarborough under the theme “Towards a Smarter, Greener more Autonomous Tobago”.
His presentation lasted three and half hours.
The total draft Estimates of Expenditure of Assembly Fiscal 2023 amounts to $3.97 billion, of which Recurrent Expenditure Estimates amount to $3.07 billion and Development Expenditure Estimates amount to $900 million.
“The total estimated expenditure of the Assembly was predicated on a forecasted National Budget of $57.4 billion, an increase of $1.9 billion in Fiscal 2023 and an allocation of 6.9 per cent to the Assembly in keeping with the upper end of the DRC (Dispute Resolution Commission) recommendation,” Augustine said.
The Division of Health was allocated the largest chunk of the pie, with $918.4 million, followed by the Division of Education $485.06 million.
He projected the total revenue to be collected in Tobago for Fiscal 2023 is $219.24 million.
Augustine also announced the establishment of new Division--the Office of the Deputy Chief Secretary.
“The Office includes a Department of Intergovernmental Affairs (DIA) with the principal responsibility to secure self-government for Tobago in the shortest possible time,” he said.
PDP political leader Watson Duke is the current Deputy Chief Secretary.
The budget debate will take place next week Tuesday and Wednesday.
‘The Maths not Mathsing’
Speaking with members of the media following the presentation Minority Leader Kelvon Morris said the $3.97 billion budget is not mathsing. Morris said more family intervention measures should have been addressed by Augustine.
“To have the support systems and the support programmes we need to really do the kind of interventions that treat with families at all levels so and I did not get that concerted clear plan as to how we are going to resource the division of Health Wellness and Social Protection to ensure that we can target the families especially those disadvantaged, those vulnerable and those areas in Tobago.
“Special programmes to treat with what you would call the so called hot spots, so called villages with the real challenge I didn’t see that coming out in any clear way so as I’m saying I would really be pushing for the details, and we have some ideas as well that we bring to the fore that we believe can really be impactful in changing this kind of rising crime rate in Tobago,” he said.