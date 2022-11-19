Farmers fed up

DEMOTIVATED, frustrated and with mounting financial challenges, farmers across various parts of Trinidad say they are on the verge of giving up their passion for agriculture and years of investments because of constantly being hit by flooding and praedial larceny.
They see no end to their woes as each time their crops are restarted, they are repeatedly washed away by floodwaters.
To compound the situation, because most farmers do not own their own land and are unregistered farmers, they are unable to get State help.
The situation is threatening to further increase the cost of food at supermarkets and markets, they told the Sunday Express during interviews last week.
For the third time in two months, farmers in Jerningham Junction, Cunupia, were left counting significant crop losses.
Devastating floods over a week ago left their fields covered in water.
On a visit to the area last week Tuesday, the Sunday Express noticed a field of shrivelled sweet peppers, patchoi plants with yellowing leaves, wilting pimento pepper trees and other crops.
Pundit Deodath Basdeo lost an entire acre of patchoi and an acre of bearing sweet peppers.
“That is not any cheap crop to bring in. The sweet pepper seeds alone were $8,000. That does not even count in the cost of labour, fertiliser or manure. You have to mind that for ten to 12 weeks before you start to harvest two and three times out of it,” he explained, adding that the cost of fertilisers had skyrocketed by 200 per cent in the past year and a half.
Basdeo said, like many farmers in the area, he did not own the land on which he planted so cannot make flood damage claims.
“Being a farmer and not a landowner you have nothing to get,” he said.
Lack of proper drainage
While acknowledging that extreme weather cannot be prevented, he said the lack of proper drainage in the area has exacerbated flood challenges for farmers.
“The Cunupia river, as well as drains, need to be dredged and desilted. In the last seven years they have done nothing,” Basdeo said.
“I am getting fed up of this but what will we do? Nobody hiring old people,” he quipped.
“This year, I lost three acres of paw paw. One was three months old, one was flowering and holding fruit, one was two months old, another was about four months old. It was too much water. The land is draining but it’s not draining properly. It’s just licks, licks, licks,” he said.
Another farmer, Junior Madoo, said with no money coming because farmers had lost crops, they could not approach the banks for loans to restart production.
“We can’t go to the ADB (Agricultural Development Bank) for a loan because we have no land tenure. So we have to go by some of our friends and family to see if they will lend us, which is a problem because not everybody has money. Some of the farmers cannot even restart,” he said.
In June, one of the few registered farmers in the area, Seerath Magram, lost $100,000 in potatoes following flooding.
“We are having problems in here with the agriculture extension office when they come here for flood claims. They came and never paid me for my potatoes. I’m getting fed up of them. Going there and putting in flood claims is a waste of time. I am a registered farmer and I had to dip into my own pocket to restart,” Magram said.
“I am frustrated and fed up because money is just going. I have my own equipment and own tractors and I am getting fed up and frustrated with gardening now,” he went on.
Flood after flood
Vishaal James said he secured a $100,000 loan from the ADB to invest in two acres of pumpkin for his 19-year-old son who had completed secondary school.
He said they lost all the pumpkin due to flooding last month.
James said the first flood occurred on October 5 and the second was on October 30.
“I have no way to pay back the money because all is gone. The Government says we’re not registered and we can’t get claims. What this is saying for a 19-year-old who is interested in agriculture? Nothing. It’s better I go and get a work for him. If I wasn’t working I couldn’t mind my family. Now I have to go and bring the bank and show them what I lost so I could get a grace period to make up the money,” he said.
Sookram Munessar, the eldest of the farmers whom the Sunday Express met with last week, reported losing hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of paw paw plants, potato, pumpkin and watermelon since heavy rainfall started in June.
“I am fighting to make back my money that I put out. There is nothing we can do, we cannot change nature. Three days of consecutive rain is enough to damage a whole field of paw paw. Right now I ease off of the gardening,” he said.
After losing an acre of pimento pepper plants earlier this year, 29-year-old Russel Harrynarine said he started taking swift action to save acres of other crops.
“Right now, I have hot peppers and caraille. I try to save the land over and over. Every time rain falls I go there with three pumps and pump out the water,” he said.
“I’m planting in the back here since I was 17 years old. Yes, this does discourage me but I have nothing else to do. If they could come and clean the drains that will help; plenty as the water will run off fast,” Harrynarine said.
In Tucker Valley, Chaguaramas, farmers faced a similar flood crisis.
Shamga Jackson of the Tucker Valley Farmers Association said intense flooding in the area only recently began.
“I haven’t been on my farm for the last three weeks. It’s depressing to go. Before the last three weeks, I lost three crops back to back. The first was cabbage, the second was cabbage and cauliflower and the third was patchoi,” Jackson said.
He said the association represents more than 30 farmers.
“These are not Guave Road farmers. Guave Road farmers always had an issue with flooding, but not this bad. Our farmers never had an issue with flooding,” Jackson explained.
He said Tucker Valley farmers are unregistered, therefore, cannot access financial relief from the State.
He said the Agricultural Society of T&T had contacted the Chaguaramas Development Authority and the Ministry of Planning and Development on the farmers’ behalf to have the nearby river cleared.
Praedial larceny
In Cumuto, farmers said they were under siege by thieves who brazenly raided their citrus fields.
The farmers also face flooding woes, said president of the recently formed Cumuto Farmers Association Ryan Emmanuel.
He said, last week Monday, a portugal farmer watched in horror as a group of thieves plundered his portugal field and loaded up thousands of dollars of the fruit into a waiting vehicle.
“Mind you, all this time he was on the phone with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service which is stationed right on Cumuto Junction, and they are claiming that they didn’t have any vehicles to respond to the situation,” Emmanuel said.
“He had a number for the Praedial Larceny Squad in the north eastern division and after calling around, while in the bush and as these guys were still picking his fruits, he was informed that the squad was kind of dormant at that point in time. He reached out to me and I got in touch with some farmers who are registered with us from the Caratal area and they tried to reach down in his area to see if they could have accosted the guys. By that time the vehicle had already left,” he recounted.
Emmanuel said Cumuto farmers are referred to as the citrus kings of the country, given that about 70 to 80 per cent of citrus crops that hit the nation’s markets and vending stalls originate from the area.
“We are seasonal farmers up here, what that means is one or probably twice for the year we get fruit. So it’s very hard for us to wait that length of time and then for somebody to come and take it from us,” he said.
Emmanuel said the area is also affected by flooding, which can slow down fruit production and cause root rot.
He said many farmers were not eligible for State assistance as they did not even possess a farmers’ badge.
“Our main objective is to educate our farmers, especially the youths who don’t even know there are programmes in place for them. The land tenure up here is kind of ticklish because we don’t really have persons on Government land but more on privately owned lands and lands passed on from generation to generation. So it’s really a culture here, more than a business,” Emmanuel explained.
BOX:
On November 11, Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley assured that once flood-affected farmers qualify for financial assistance, they will receive it as soon as possible.
“We will take every step possible to restart agricultural production and we expect that those who have not been flooded out will not take the opportunity to price gouge as the shortage occurs in a situation where some farmers have lost their crops,” he said.
Agriculture Minister Kazim Hosein also noted that the Government had implemented a multi-faceted approach involving several ministries and agencies to ensure registered farmers get assistance.
Hosein also encouraged all affected registered farmers to visit their nearest county agricultural offices to make flood damage claims as soon as possible or within ten working days.