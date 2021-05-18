Fast food vs home-cooked

Many groceries have adjusted their opening hours to ensure compliance with the recent implementation of the 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew under the State of Emergency.
Supermarkets, which is an essential service, will continue to be open for the period of these restrictions.
Despite the assurances by the Government, the long lines previously seen at fast food outlets are now appearing at supermarkets as some look to purchase ready-made meals.
The fast-food industry is one of the strongest ones across the globe, and that is because people enjoy eating out.
With a global net worth of $223 billion, the fast-food industry is supported by approximately 80 per cent of Americans, who admitted to eating out at least once every month, according to a recent online CNBC report.
Is it the same in Trinidad and Tobago?
While most people would agree that nothing is better than a home-cooked meal, many have still grown up on a diet of convenience food, particularly ready-made food.
The reason for this, many would claim, is that they don’t have enough time to cook meals at home because they are struggling to juggle education and family commitments as well as business matters.
With the recent closure of restaurants across Trinidad and Tobago, amid the recent spike in Covid-19 cases, many citizens have been seen flocking to street vendors to purchase a ready-made meal.
One of the main reasons people may prefer buying meals rather than cooking at home is convenience, but is it the best option for you and your family financially?
The Express made a quick comparison of fast food versus home-cooked meals, which will offer some insight into how to budget your food bill moving forward.
Doubles, which is a main staple at breakfast time for many Trinidadians, costs around $5. If you add a beverage, you can spend upwards of $10 a day. This works out to be $50 for a five-day work week. You will spend $200 a month if you are an avid doubles connoisseur.
If you enjoy having a sandwich at lunchtime, a burger and fries will cost you approximately $25. This works out to be $125 within a five-day work week. For the month, you will spend approximately $400.
If you want a heavier meal at dinner time and opt for fast food, a three-piece chicken combo (which includes a portion of fries and a soft drink) will cost you approximately $40. Even some supermarkets like Massy Stores and Xtra Foods also offer customers similar ready-made meal options with a price range between $28 to $35.
To make the same meal at home for two people, if you bought an economy pack of chicken parts at the supermarket, this retails for approximately $39.99. Checkout TnT.com is an online store, that sells an assortment of items, including food, listed a 2.5kg pack of frozen fries at $35.
Your food bill minus a beverage stands at $74.99, which is $37.50 per person. If you are vegetarian and decide to switch out the chicken for fish, Checkout TnT.com has seafood options, with king fish steaks starting at $40, trout fillets starting at $37, salmon fillets starting at $28. Your dinner bill at home for one night will range between $63 to $75, not counting the additional cost of seasonings, cooking cost and time and the beverages.
Unfortunately, you may spend more to prepare the same meal at home that you could get at your roadside vendor.
Ready-made meals save you time and energy, which cooking requires. It is convenient and offers multiple meal options that can be reheated and eaten at any time of day or night. It also appears to offer customers value for money.
With so many online meal options which can allow you to order with just a few taps, it makes it even more appealing to forego cooking dinner. However, there are often trade-offs to be considered for convenience.
Many ready-made meals can contain lots of unhealthy ingredients. You just don’t know how the food is prepared, and what goes into the final result.
When you can make your own meals for yourself and your family, you have total control over what is going into your food, and that can make a world of difference to your overall health.
Making your own meals means you can control portion sizes. Recipes outline nutritional information and serving size suggestions. Additionally, other recipes can be derived from the same ingredients, which can save on time and money.
There are clear advantages and disadvantages when it comes to homemade meals and opting to purchase ready-made ones.
Fast food is a reachable price for many consumers.
Howeve,r homemade meals not only provide better options for your health but in turn can save you dollars.