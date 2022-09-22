Twenty-six grants totalling over $2 million have been distributed to young farmers as part of the first cohort of the Youth “Fast Track” Agricultural Finance Support Programme (Agro-Incentive).
The ceremony, which took place at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Head Office in Chaguanas on Wednesday saw the disbursement of grants to persons aged 18-35, up to the maximum value of $100,000.
Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Kazim Hosein said at the ceremony there was an increasing need to achieve food security and create viable avenues for sustainable increase in local production.
He further noted that in the latter part of 2021, Government agreed to the operationalisation of the Youth “Fast Track” Agro-Incentive, having recognised both the ageing farming population and the increased number of requests for grant support by young persons across our country.
Hosein said by supporting young, upcoming farmers, the agriculture sector would benefit from innovative approaches and ideas.
“Additionally, it would provide Government support to our youth with aspirations of entering the agriculture field which in turn, would bear fruit for our country in the form of the increased productive capacity and marketability of local products in both regional and international markets,” he said.
Noting the programme’s assessment delays to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister said nothing happens without reason and before its appointed time.
He also lauded the work of the Assessment Committee whose recommendations he said would ensure that the Youth “Fast Track’” Agro-Incentive evolves and “grows from strength to strength”.
Also speaking at the event was Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings who said that if nothing else, the sheer quantum and value of grants disbursed, was enough to dispel the misguided notion that young persons were not interested in agriculture nor that the Government was not genuinely committed to the cause.
And, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Coomarie Goolabsingh said the Youth “Fast Track” Agro-Incentive was specifically implemented to alleviate the inordinate delays experienced by young food producers in accessing grants, incentives and subsidies offered by the ministry.
“This programme was designed to assist farmers in need with a particular kind of intervention—not previously catered for amongst the Ministry’s traditional agricultural incentives —that would lend itself to increased production, sustainability, resilience to climate change and the overall enhancement of health and safety conditions,” Goolabsingh added.
The ceremony, which took place at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Head Office in Chaguanas on Wednesday saw the disbursement of grants to persons aged 18-35, up to the maximum value of $100,000.
Minister of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Kazim Hosein said at the ceremony there was an increasing need to achieve food security and create viable avenues for sustainable increase in local production.
He further noted that in the latter part of 2021, Government agreed to the operationalisation of the Youth “Fast Track” Agro-Incentive, having recognised both the ageing farming population and the increased number of requests for grant support by young persons across our country.
Hosein said by supporting young, upcoming farmers, the agriculture sector would benefit from innovative approaches and ideas.
“Additionally, it would provide Government support to our youth with aspirations of entering the agriculture field which in turn, would bear fruit for our country in the form of the increased productive capacity and marketability of local products in both regional and international markets,” he said.
Noting the programme’s assessment delays to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Minister said nothing happens without reason and before its appointed time.
He also lauded the work of the Assessment Committee whose recommendations he said would ensure that the Youth “Fast Track’” Agro-Incentive evolves and “grows from strength to strength”.
Also speaking at the event was Minister of Youth Development and National Service Foster Cummings who said that if nothing else, the sheer quantum and value of grants disbursed, was enough to dispel the misguided notion that young persons were not interested in agriculture nor that the Government was not genuinely committed to the cause.
And, acting permanent secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Land and Fisheries Coomarie Goolabsingh said the Youth “Fast Track” Agro-Incentive was specifically implemented to alleviate the inordinate delays experienced by young food producers in accessing grants, incentives and subsidies offered by the ministry.
“This programme was designed to assist farmers in need with a particular kind of intervention—not previously catered for amongst the Ministry’s traditional agricultural incentives —that would lend itself to increased production, sustainability, resilience to climate change and the overall enhancement of health and safety conditions,” Goolabsingh added.