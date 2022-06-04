Faster hydrogen progress needed

PERENCO T&T Ltd (Perenco) made an investment of US$200 million in its first platform, “Macarius Power,” to be installed in the Teak, Samaan & Poui (TSP) fields, located off the southeast coast of Trinidad and Tobago.

Perenco, an Anglo-French energy company, is the operator of the consortium that manages the TSP fields, with a 70 per cent stake acquired in 2016.

The company and its local partners, Heritage Petroleum and the National Gas Company (NGC) launched a three-year platform refurbishment programme in early 2021.