Fatal flaw in procurement law

DESPITE a challenging two years caused by the Covid-19 pandemic, West Indian Tobacco Company (Witco) invested $85 million in equipment and package remodelling.

Speaking at the factory re-commissioning and ribbon cutting at the Witco facility in Mt D’or, Champs Fleurs, yesterday, the company’s managing director, Laurent Meffre, said this ambitious programme is a clear demonstration of its commitment to the recovery and growth of Trinidad and Tobago.