FCB income up 4.5%

MAJORITY State-owned First Citizens Bank (FCB) yesterday reported after-tax profit of $487.4 million, for the nine months to June 30, 2021, a 4.5 per cent improvement over the $466.58 million the bank reported for June 2020.
FCB chairman Anthony Smart, in comments accompanying the financial report, said: “The increase in 2021 relative to 2020 is substantially due to a reduction in impairment expenses along with a focus on controlling our operating expenses, despite increased costs associated with enhanced Covid-19 protection measures.”
Impairment expenses net recoveries totalled $63.7 million for the nine months to June 2021, compared with $187.1 million for the nine months to June 2020.
Smart said FCB’s earnings per share increased by $0.09 to $1.93 for the nine months ended June 30, 2021, which he described as “a credible performance” within the Covid-19 context.
“Accordingly, the board has declared an interim dividend of $0.37 per ordinary share. Dividends will be paid on August 27, 2021 to all shareholders on record as at August 12, 2021.”
The dividend for the third quarter of the 2020 financial year was $0.20