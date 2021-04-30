FCB’s profits decline 23.8 per cent

Anthony Smart

'SIGNIFICANT CHALLENGES’:FCB chairman Anthony Smart

 exceptional performance: Anthony Smart

MAJORITY State-owned First Citizens Bank (FCB) yesterday declared a 23.8 per cent decline in its after-tax profits for the six months ended March 31, 2021.

The commercial bank, in which the State has a 64.43 per cent controlling interest, reported $308.1 million after-tax profit for the period October 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021. That was down from $404.3 million for the same period in its 2020 financial year.

The First Citizens Group experienced an 11.3 per cent decline in its net interest income, which fell to $759.6 million for the first six months of its 2021 financial year, from $856.3 million in the prior period.

The bank also experienced a decline in its profit before tax, which fell by 24 per cent to $440.1 million in the 2021 financial year from $569 million in the 2020 financial year.

The First Citizens Group’s loans to customers were down by 3.8 per cent in the six months ended March 2020, falling to $18.7 billion from $19.4 billion.

The group’s total assets increased by 3.9 per cent to $47.4 billion as at March 2021, from $45.6 billion as at March 2020.

On the liabilities side of the bank’s balance FCB reported a 4.2 per cent in its customers’ deposits and other funding instruments, which increased to $33.2 billion from $31.5 billion. In his chairman’s report, FCB’s Anthony Smart said that like many other financial institutions working with customers affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, the First Citizens Group experienced “significant challenges” in the six-month period.

Smart said: “During this period, we advanced our strategy for geographic and product diversification by entering into a purchase and sale agreement with the Bank of Nova Scotia, subject to regulatory approvals in T&T and Guyana, with respect to Scotiabank’s branch operations in Guyana.

“We also made an equity investment in Term Finance Holdings Ltd , the parent company of Term Finance, a regional micro-finance lender.”

Smart said the First Citizens Group continues to advance its digital strategy, providing e-commerce solutions and process automation that promote sustainability in the new operating environment, for its customers.

FCB declared a second interim dividend of $0.28 per share, which brings its total dividends for the first half of the year to $0.64 per share. The corresponding dividend for the first six months of its 2020 financial year was $0.72. The second interim dividend will be paid on May 28, 2021 to shareholders on record as at May 12, 2021.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Covid tears from salons, spas

Covid tears from salons, spas

HAIRDRESSERS and spa owners said the new Covid-19 restrictions will put an additional strain on their businesses once again as they are faced with a second lockdown on their trade.

FCB’s profits decline 23.8 per cent

FCB’s profits decline 23.8 per cent

MAJORITY State-owned First Citizens Bank (FCB) yesterday declared a 23.8 per cent decline in its after-tax profits for the six months ended March 31, 2021.

The commercial bank, in which the State has a 64.43 per cent controlling interest, reported $308.1 million after-tax profit for the period October 1, 2020 to March 31...

Lockdown a ‘necessary evil’

Lockdown a ‘necessary evil’

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday ordered a wide-scale lockdown affecting many businesses including restaurants, bars, casinos, malls, gyms, spas, cinemas and others. The lockdown will remain in effect until May 23. The announcement came as the Ministry of Health reported a record 328 new cases of the virus and two new deaths—the 19th and 20th deaths for this month.

CariCRIS opens Jamaica office

REGIONAL rating agency CariCRIS, in an effort to extend its services, has officially set up shop in Jamaica at the PanJam building, located at New Kingston.

NGC, Proman Trinidad resume gas deal

NGC, Proman Trinidad resume gas deal

The National Gas Company (NGC) and Proman Trinidad have announced the resumption of an interim gas supply arrangement to facilitate the restart of Methanol Holdings (Trinidad) Ltd’s M4 and M5000 methanol plants at Point Lisas.