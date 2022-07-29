FCB’s profits increase 6.4% for nine months

Executive director of the Fair Trading Commission (FTC) Bevan Narinesingh said despite the increase in food prices in T&T, the FTC has not yet observed any anti-competitive behaviour in the local market.

He said the FTC’s job is to get to the root causes of the high prices in T&T.

In their review, they will determine whether it relates directly to shipping, whether it is caused by disruptions in the global supply chain, whether it is as a result of the conflict between Russia/Ukraine or as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.