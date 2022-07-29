FCB’s profits increase 6.4% for nine months

MAJORITY State-owned First Citizens yesterday reported after-tax profit of $518.57 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, which was an improvement of 6.4 per cent over the $487.42 million the company earned in the same period in 2021.
The commercial bank, which is headquartered in Port of Spain, recorded a 3.93 per cent decline in its net interest income, which fell to $1.08 billion for the period October 1, 2021 to June 30,2022, from $1.13 billion in the prior year.
First Citizens reported a 2.90 per cent decline in total net income, which slipped to $1.57 billion for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, from $1.61 billion in the prior year.
In terms of credit impairment, the financial institution wrote back $56.56 million in the 2022 period, compared with a loss of $63.72 million for the first nine months of its 2021 financial year.
That meant the operating profit of First Citizens came in at $701.10 million in the current nine-month period, which was 4.92 per cent greater than the $668.20 million the company reported for the same period in 2021.
The bank’s profit before taxation was $518.57 million for the nine months ended June 30, 2022, which was five per cent more than the $683.32 million it earned for the same period in 2021.
The total assets of First Citizens for the period were $45.73 billion in 2022, down by 2.36 per cent from the $46.83 billion in 2021.The publicly listed bank’s loans to customers were up by 0.87 per cent to $16.42 billion for the first nine months of 2022.
The customers’ deposits and other funding instruments at the bank decline by 2.16 per cent to $32.28 billion for the first nine months of 2022, compared with $32.99 billion for the same period in 2021.
Chairman of First Citizens, Anthony Smart, in his report accompanying the nine-month report said the company’s earnings per share increased to $2.05 for the period.
“Accordingly, the board has declared an interim dividend of $0.40 per ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on September 13, 2022 to all shareholder on record as at August 30, 2022,” said Smart.
“When paid, this payment will bring the total interim dividend payment for financial year 2022 to $1.14 per ordinary share, compared to $1.01 for a similar period of 2021. This represents a year-on-year increase of 12,87 per cent in dividends to our valued shareholders.”
The bank’s declaration of its financial results for the nine-month period came one week after the close of the Additional Public Offering (APO) of 10,869,565 shares in First Citizens by the Government. Finance Minister Colm Imbert has said the APO attracted about 1,500 new individual investors to the bank.