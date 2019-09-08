FCI flat, JMMB advances

This week, we at Bourse review the financial performance of FirstCaribbean International Bank Ltd (FCI) and Jamaica Money Market Brokers Group Ltd (JMMBGL).
FCI’s overall position remained relatively flat as revenue growth and a reversal of Credit Impairment Losses were offset by rising operating costs and a deferred tax asset write-off. JMMBGL experienced significant growth stemming from securities trading as capital markets advanced. Note: This article has been condensed from its full version, which is available at www.bourseinvestment.com