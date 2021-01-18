Express Business Filler #1

Lifeguards have finally been promised to have an audience with Minister of National Security, Stuart Young, after taking industrial action yesterday at the Las Cuevas beach facility.

So said president, the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW), James Lambert, who yesterday told the Express the lifeguards’ facilities maintenance unit were fed up of working under poor conditions.

After multiple news conferences that did not result in a response from the ministry, Lambert said the union visited the beach facility yesterday to see first-hand what the lifeguards were facing.

He said that included no transport, including no ambulance available to lifeguards in case of an emergency, non-functional lifeguard towers, shortage of staff, shortage of personal protective equipment (PPE) and no protocols in place for lifeguards after a rescue is made in light of Covid-19.

Lambert said: “The minister should come up to the beach himself to see what we saw today (yesterday). Everything that they (lifeguards) have here is in a very dilapidated situation. Nothing is functional. It is beyond recognition.”

“I spoke with an official at the Ministry of National Security and they said we would have a meeting this week.”

However, Lambert said that they were not given a specific date or time the meeting will be held this week.

When the Express reached out to Young to confirm if he would be in attendance at the meeting, no response was given.

The union added that due to the failing conditions at the beach facility, the lifeguards felt they could not work beyond 1 p.m. daily.

Consequently, they have been receiving a cut in their salaries since.

After closures during Covid-19 stay-at-home orders, beaches were opened by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in October. According to Covid-19 regulations, beaches are open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

