FACED with a sharp decline in profits, the publicly-traded Endeavour Holdings Ltd (EHL) reached out to majority State-owed First Citizens to rearrange the terms of a $400 million bond “in order to assist in the preservation of its cash flow”.

Amalgamated Security Services director, John Aboud and property developer, Anthony Rahael, are the main shareholders of Endeavour Holdings, which was listed as an SME (Small and Medium Enterprise) on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange on December 12, 2019. Aboud and Rahael together indirectly own 59 per cent of Endeavour ABRA Holdings, which owns 97.32 per cent of the public company.