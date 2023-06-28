ONE week after being named the chairman of the Home Mortgage Bank (HMB) following a major overhaul of that board, Patrick Ferreira has now been appointed the chairman of the Trinidad and Tobago Mortgage Finance Co Ltd, replacing Douglas Camacho.
“Mr Douglas Camacho did not offer himself for re-election at the 2022 annual general meeting of the shareholders and therefore ceased to be a director of the company,” a notice from the TTMF pursuant to Section 64 (1) (b) of the Securities Act 2012 stated.
Ferreira’s appointment to the post of TTMF chairman was effective on June 27.
Ferreira also replaced Camacho as HMB chairman on June 20, just shy of two weeks since he was appointed to the HMB board.
His appointment as chairman of both boards is said to be in preparation for the planned merger between HMB and TTMF.
On August 6 2021, the NIB board, as well as the boards of the TTMF and the HMB, formally approved the merger of TTMF and HMB.
In March, activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj filed a lawsuit against Finance Minister Colm Imbert over his decision to appoint businessman Ferreira as chairman of the NIB.
Justice Jacqueline Wilson, ruled in favour of Imbert and dismissed Maharaj’s application for judicial review of the decision to appoint Ferreira as chairman of the NIB.
Ferreira, therefore, continues to hold the post of NIB chairman.
“We extend appreciation to Mr Camacho for his significant contributions and dedicated service and congratulations to Mr Ferreira on his appointment as chairman of the board of directors,” TTMF stated.