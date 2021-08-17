Fete promoter jumps to upscale bakery

WITH the entertainment and events industry at a near standstill, owner of Winerboy Entertainment, Arvinder Rampersad has shifted his gears to the food sector, teaming up with a gourmet online bakery, Sugar Mama, to make the leap from online to in-store.
Sugar Mama Bakery will open its doors in Grand Bazaar, Valsayn, today.
Dubbed a pandemic blessing, 32-year-old Rampersad told the Express Business last Saturday that the bakery will be one of a kind, a fresh and trendy boutique bakery providing quality products and top-class customer service in a beautiful environment.
Rampersad explained he teamed up with Michelle Mohammed, who owned the online bakery, along with his girlfriend Daniella Garcia to make the new venture a reality.
“Michelle actually made a joke late last year that I should do marketing for her and that joke actually was in the back of my mind for a while until April when we made it a reality and signed the lease agreement at Grand Bazaar. My girlfriend, Daniella, left her full-time job selling cars to help make this business blossom into a unique boutique bakery.”
However, there have been some setbacks before the start up. Rampersad said when they acquired the building and were about to begin some construction work, the second lockdown was announced and that pushed back their plans to now.
“While the authorities listed bakeries as essentials, the construction sector was closed and the team wanted to do some work inside the bakery before they opened to the wider public. We used the down period to fully develop how we wanted the bakery to look inside and out,” he said.
For Rampersad, food has always been a passion since in Form 4 and initially he wanted to be a chef. While initially things didn’t turn out that way, he always knew the food industry was something he wanted to be part of.
His father was also involved in the food industry.
Rampersad said the team’s mission is to add a fresh and trendy boutique bakery to the industry.
“When you go abroad, you see how their bakeries are well constructed and very inviting. It’s not just coming to purchase pastries and desserts. There must be that experience and that is why we have added a photo booth as well to make the customers feel that warm, friendly atmosphere. We will also have different animated characters from time to time to interact with and giveaway goodies to the kids who visit the bakery.”
Another point Rampersad raised is that the customer service level is going to be of the highest standards from his eight-member staff.
“Customer service is something that is widely complained about, and we vowed to have quality customer care at the boutique bakery. The idea is for persons to keep coming back and in this pandemic time, every customer counts. That is why it’s important to have great service at your establishment,” he remarked.
At the Grand Bazaar location, there is already Linda’s bakery on the compound, but Rampersad said healthy competition is good and he does not view it as a threat. He believes clients from the online store will start visiting the store along with new customers.
Asked whether the increase in food prices over the last six months would impact the pricing of the items, the business owner said the team is trying to absorb as much of the increased costs as possible and they will support mainly local goods in their procurement.
“We also have to remember that the spending power is not how it used to be as many people have lost their jobs. So we have to bear that in mind and keep the pricing at a reasonable level.
“We will cater the pricing for all different markets. The standard pastry items will start from $9 to $11, while the premium desserts will begin from $50 to $60.
“The bakery will also offer tasty vegan items. Vegetarian menus are not always thought out, but the team and I have come with edible treats,” Rampersad said.
He noted that their vision is to open up more Sugar Mama outlets throughout the country soon and also increase staff count.
Vaccination
On the much talked about vaccination process in the workplace, Rampersad said all eight of the new venture’s employees have been vaccinated as they realise the importance of the vaccine, especially being in the food industry.
“The world faces a pandemic, which is an immense problem and an economic burden, and the only solution to return to some sort of normalcy to save lives and livelihoods is the vaccine. I have been trying to educate persons who are still hesitant through my social pages, on how important it is to be vaccinated. You can still contract the virus, but you are not likely to end up in the hospital,” he lamented.
Entertainment/Events industry
Rampersad, who was the promoter of the Rose fete on the grounds of the Cipriani Labour College, believes once the population is inoculated or even up to 80 per cent, there can still be a Carnival in 2022.
He showed that T&T’s Carnival is one of the biggest revenue earners along with earning foreign exchange, so the aim should be to have “The Greatest Show on Earth”, if not in February, later in 2022 such as in May or June.
“However, the logistics must be worked out to ensure that we are not clashing with any other country’s carnival or religious holidays. By September, the Government should announce their plans for the celebrations. There must be stipulations in place, as you would move in crowds. So we the promoters and bandleaders must adhere to all the protocols,” Rampersad added.