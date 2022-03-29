‘Fighting cybercrime crucial for business success’

IN THE Latin America and Caribbean region, including Trinidad and Tobago, cyberattacks increased by 600 per cent at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021.
This alarming statistic was given by Marc Asturias, vice-president of marketing and government vertical at Fortinet which is based in Sunnyvale, California, USA. Fortinet says it secures over 500,000 enterprises, providers and government organisations around the world.
Fortinet, which has been around for over 20 years, develops and sells cybersecurity solutions, such as physical firewalls, anti-virus software, intrusion prevention systems and endpoint security components.
Speaking to the Express Business recently via zoom, Asturias said the number of attacks has gone up considerably.
“Everybody is being touched and the important thing is to put in secure systems to prevent such incidents from happening. Aligning forces through collaboration must be prioritised to disrupt cybercriminal supply chains. Shared data and partnership can enable more effective responses and better predict future techniques to deter adversary efforts,” he said.
While he would not divulge which of the company’s clients are based in Trinidad and Tobago, due to confidentiality clauses, Asturias noted that for the past 15 years the cybersecurity company has grown its clientele in the local private sector, particularly in banking.
On Fortinet’s website regarding cybersecurity statistics, research firm Gartner Insight projected that businesses spent more than US$123 billion on security in 2020 and projects that figure to grow to US$170.4 billion by 2022.
It further noted that the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has also had a major impact on cybersecurity. Online scams spiked by more than 400 per cent in March 2020 compared to previous months, according to international law firm Reed Smith, while Google revealed it was blocking more than 18 million malware and phishing e-mails related to Covid-19 every day.
Cybercrime costs organisations US$2.9 million every minute, and major businesses lose US$25 per minute as a result of data breaches, according to RiskIQ research on the Fortinet website.
It also stated it takes 280 days to find and contain the average cyberattack, while the average attack costs US$3.86 million.
Remote work networks gateway
According to Asturias, many of the threats to corporate cybersecurity, reported during 2021, are closely related to the greater number of people connected to their jobs remotely.
“In the second half of the year, a considerable increase in mass scanning techniques was detected in Latin America and the Caribbean, allowing cyber attackers to identify vulnerabilities, collect information on breaches in vulnerable systems, and thus select their goals based on their findings,” he said.
In October 2020 local conglomerate, ANSA McAL, was a victim of ransomware hackers who reportedly infiltrated some of the company’s IT systems. The attack apparently began at ANSA McAL’s operations in Barbados, specifically, the automotive sector.
One month after, the Port of Spain Corporation fell prey to a cyber-attack, which delayed the ability of the Corporation to pay 1,300 daily paid workers on time.
When asked to comment specifically about the ANSA McAL situation, without divulging whether the group is one of its clients, Asturias said hackers could force systems to crash with just one wrong click of a mouse and that employees must be extra vigilant at all times in dealing with electronic correspondence.
For this reason, he said governments must adopt comprehensive solutions that allow them to respond preventively and proactively to threats affecting their critical infrastructure.
“Governments must review the currently deployed technologies in the public and private sectors, as well as establish how up-to-date they are and where they are vulnerable, in order to prevent possible attacks on their lifeline infrastructure. Fortinet helps to shape the future of threat information standards and protocols through ongoing collaboration with global public safety and industry organisations,” he remarked.
Detecting attacks
Asturias said FortiGuard Labs is a group of global researchers within the company who are dedicated to studying the profile of cyberattacks.
“The attempts are detected, processed and analysed at computer speed using artificial intelligence and machine learning so analysts can provide updated information to Fortinet’s customers every five-ten minutes, and even sooner in critical situations.”
Shedding light on a possible upsurge in cyberattacks, in light of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine, Asturias said the attacks are already being seen and what is happening there is very scary.
“Nobody knows how far it’s going to escalate. What we’ve seen so far is some software not known before, so nobody will know for certain how deep this goes. All we could do is look and keep updated, have your backups and prepare.”
Protecting data
He identified that Fortinet implements a cybersecurity mesh architecture for protection and is serious about making cybersecurity education accessible at all levels, from enterprise to individual home users.
“The cybersecurity mesh is an evolution of traditional software tools that integrates them into a network that improves intrusion detection and speeds automated response.”
Fortinet’s mesh, he indicated, offers protection from the firewall to endpoints.
“All those devices are interconnected, and share information with each other to protect in an automated way. All our products integrate one with another, and for organisations that are wanting to make that modernisation, now is the time.”
Bio
Marc Asturias, vice-president of marketing and government vertical at Fortinet, has 30 years of experience globally and specifically in Latin America and the Caribbean in Cyber & IT.
He has led successful collaborative programmes and public-private partnerships (PPPs) with governments, ministries, defense departments, and multilateral organisations.
A military veteran with a multi-disciplinary background in engineering, Asturias served at the Inter-American Air Forces Academy (IAAFA) - focused on supporting foreign internal defence initiatives in Latin America.