Deputy chairman of the Procurement Regulation board James Chang Kit has tendered his resignation, with immediate effect, as he cited the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, 2015 by the Government was the “final emasculation”.
The amendment to the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act was assented to by President Paula-Mae Weekes on December 27, 2020.
“The two prior amendments in 2016 and 2017 had an initial damaging effect on the recruitment process for a Regulator and the operation of the parent Act and signalled the Government’s reluctance for proper procurement oversight,” Chang Kit said in his resignation letter to the chairman Moonilal Lalchan yesterday.
“The subsequent stalling and stymying of our efforts to have the necessary regulations proclaimed as we went through the many challenges to our jurisdiction, interminable reviews and subtle attacks brought on by the Government via its agents in state enterprises, Minister of Finance and Attorney General both subtle and frontal, underwrote its reluctance for proper oversight of its spending.”
He noted that the relative silence and acquiescence of the society and some members of the board in accepting this sorry state of affairs in a fast dwindling and bankrupt economy has driven him to despair.
Chang Kit, an attorney, admitted he submitted his resignation with a heavy heart.
In a Twitter post yesterday afternoon, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said Chang Kit’s three year appointment as a member and deputy chairman would have naturally expired on January 30, 2021, with the effluxion of time.
“I wish him well in his future endeavours,” Imbert stated.
Chang Kit was appointed by then President Anthony Carmona on January 31, 2018.
The Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, 2015 was passed in both the Upper and Lower House last month, even though there were several calls from the Joint Chambers, Joint Consultative Council (JCC), Trinidad and Tobago Transparency Institute (TTTI) along with other sectors, for the Government to withdraw amendments to Section 7(2).
Those opposed to the amendments of the legislation argued the bill would entirely remove Government-to-Government (G2G) transactions from the oversight of the Office of Procurement Regulator (OPR) which they claimed would be “extremely detrimental”, given T&T’s allegedly poor track record in these arrangements.