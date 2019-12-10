ON NOVEMBER 15, the T&T Chamber profiled the award recipient of the EY Entrepreneur of the Year™—Start Up Entrepreneur, Christopher Boodoosingh, Chief Executive Officer of Cocoa Republic Limited. Mr Boodoosingh was selected out of four finalists and we profiled this award recipient in this column on November 27. Today, we are pleased to profile the three other start-up entrepreneurs who were finalists:
Sophia Stone and Stacy Seeterram, Co-Founders:
Caribbean Cure Limited
Caribbean Cure Limited is a female-owned tea manufacturing company that focuses on loose leaf teas and promotes health and wellness. Sophia and Stacy started off with herbal supplements, but the long waiting period to secure proper certifications as a health product drove them in another direction. Using the same healing ingredients, they decided to produce a line of loose-leaf tea blends.
They engaged with herbalists and nutritionists and also conducted research into various ingredients. They wanted to create not only healthy but delicious and functional teas. Most of the ingredients used in their teas are from common West Indian plants, herbs and roots such as: ginger, turmeric, lemongrass and cinnamon. The two were adamant about maintaining the nutritional integrity of their teas. They implement a slow dehydration process that allows the aromatic properties and colour to remain. No additives or chemical fragrances are used in the company’s teas.
Caribbean Cure has five blends of loose-leaf teas on the market. The distinct tea tin packaging reflects the unique beauty of the Caribbean. Sophia and Stacy had to teach the local market about the value of loose-leaf tea drinking, and today Caribbean Cure’s teas are in restaurants and a few retail outlets, gourmet stores and online. To gain regional and international exposure, Sophia and Stacy showcased their teas at trade fairs in the Caribbean and Europe.
The connections at these events proved valuable. The company is finalising two co-packing partnerships which would result in the teas being manufactured in Europe and North America with raw materials from the Caribbean. The company recently entered into a joint venture with a company in Japan to launch Caribbean Cure in the Asian market. The teas are available for sale online in Japan as well as in five restaurants, three boutiques and two salons.
In 2018, Sophia and Stacy were selected to present their teas at the SIAL Show—an international food exhibition in Paris. In 2017 and 2018, two of the company’s teas were awarded medals at the Global Tea Championships in the United States. As Caribbean Cure expands both locally and globally, Sophia and Stacy will soon be launching new blends which will include tea bags.
Stacy is an advocate for women in business through her involvement with the Women in Export Initiative. Sophia is a director for the National Secondary School Entrepreneurship Competition which offers free entrepreneurship simulation training and mentorship for youth across T&T. Both are working on developing a support network for female led SMEs in the Caribbean.
Faariah Khan and Kevin Singh, Co-Founders -
Green Age Farms Limited
Green Age Farms Limited (GAF) designs and supplies fully automated hydroponic systems. The company also provides training in the installation and operation of these systems as well as one-on-one after sales service. Faariah Khan and Kevin Singh started the company to promote and provide a sustainable and resource efficient method of non-traditional agriculture in Trinidad and Tobago. GAF offers solutions for both commercial and personal use, striving to use professionally manufactured, high quality components.
Faariah and Kevin started off using the traditional hydroponic method available locally, but they soon realised the drawbacks.
They experimented with hydroponic systems used locally but all proved to be labour intensive and not space efficient. Faariah and Kevin saw a gap in the agriculture industry for innovative, sustainable, low maintenance technology used to grow food. After some research, the two came across a vertical farming solution under the Mr Stacky brand. It wasn’t long before GAF secured the exclusive local distributorship for the Mr Stacky brand. They began designing and installing fully automated vertical hydroponic systems, using the Mr Stacky planters. The benefits of this innovation are space and energy efficiency and ease of installation and operation The company also sells the Springpot brand of fabric growbags for larger crop types.
Many people have started their own agri-businesses using the company’s systems. They have received interest from corporates, hotels, restaurants and even schools. One major hotel and a popular restaurant currently have vertical hydroponic systems designed and installed by GAF. Faariah and Kevin collaborated with the maximum security prison as part of its rehabilitation programme to install a system which is operated by the inmates.
They were invited by the Agricultural Development Bank to host a seminar on their hydroponic methods. The two were also asked to partner with WhyFarm for their Agripreneur Mastermind Programme, which was an event spanning eight weeks of competitions and training exercises. Faariah was present as a mentor. The Tobago Agricultural Society also invited the duo to host a training session on hydroponics and its benefits for Tobago.
Faariah and Kevin will soon be opening their flagship storefront which would allow them to increase their product lines and facilitate training and workshops.
Matthew Moses and Andrew Laquis, Co-Founders -
Shyft Investments Limited
Shyft Investments Limited is a technology company that owns and manages an insurance comparison and placement website (Shyft.tt). The website allows customers to instantly compare and obtain quotes for motor insurance from multiple insurers as well as purchase their policy online. Matthew Moses and Andrew Laquis could not understand why buying insurance was such a tedious process. So, Matthew and Andrew set out to change the narrative by focusing on the customer. By answering a few easy questions, customers using Shyft.tt can get quotes from several top insurers within minutes. Customers can also view comparative features, explanations and customer reviews to make better decisions about buying motor insurance.
Using custom-built algorithms and unique underwriting data from insurance partners, they have changed the customer experience around purchasing insurance. The two have also created an online claims process where a customer can take a picture of an accident from their phones and submit to their claims online. Matthew and Andrew are determined to improve every step of the insurance process, from quote-to-policy-to claim. With the principles of design, transparency and customer service, the two also believe they are helping customers make financially sound decisions and save on motor insurance.
Initially, getting insurers on-board to openly compete side-by-side was a struggle. At first, the insurance industry was not sold on the concept. However, Matthew and Andrew decided to make the investment without first getting commitment from insurers.
After several website iterations, Shyft.tt was launched. Shyft’s customer base is in the thousands. The company communicates with existing and potential customers by using the latest in digital technologies. In 2018, Matthew and Andrew created the first portable quotation kiosk at the Toyota showroom, allowing new car-owners to get quotes and purchase their insurance on the spot.
The medium-term plan for Shyft.tt is to expand beyond motor insurance into other personal insurance lines. The duo also plan on expanding their platform to include other financial products, and are also pursuing regional expansion through partnerships, particularly in Jamaica and Barbados.
Matthew and Andrew are committed to putting customers back in the driver’s seat and ensuring that they are ‘click, click, ‘covered.’