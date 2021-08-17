FINANCE Minister Colm Imbert says he was not required to give approval to majority State-owned First Citizens Bank (FCB) for its two investments in Jamaican financial services company Barita Investments Ltd last year.
“That is not something that I am required to give approval for,” said Imbert, in response to a question on the issue at a virtual news conference on Monday.
He added: “This is not something that I as minister would get involved in.”
Some 64.43 per cent of FCB is owned by Corporation Sole, on behalf of the T&T State. Imbert as minister of finance is Corporation Sole.
On the issue of the approval of new assets/investments, debt and contracts, the State Enterprise Performance Monitoring Manual points out: “State Enterprises or their subsidiaries are required to obtain prior approval of the Minister of Finance for the acquisition of significant assets, new investments in non-government securities, the incurrence of new/additional longterm debt and entering into significant contracts (relative to the company).”
Questioned about the requirement in the document for the prior approval of the Minister of Finance for “the acquisition of significant assets,” Imbert said: “There is some flexibility when it applies to banks. If I were to interpret that along the strict lines you are interpreting, I think Republic Bank would have to do the same thing, not so?
“So that what we expect they do, because they do report to us, is that they would exercise prudence, exercise their fiduciary responsibilities and that whatever they do, they get proper advice, expert advice. And that whatever investments they make are good investments.
“But in terms of me as minister of finance having to approve every single investment that Republic Bank makes or First Citizens Bank makes, we do not get into that level of micro-management, not with banks of that stature.
“But, of course, if we see something wrong, we would intervene, we would make the necessary adjustments, we would take the necessary action and so on.
“But I did not have to approve the First Citizens investments in Barita Investments.”
In e-mailed responses to Express Business on April 23 and 26, FCB’s head of legal, compliance and governance, Lindi Ballah-Tull, said the investments made by First Citizens Investment Services (FCIS) in Barita Investments Ltd in 2020 “were undertaken in the ordinary course of business.” She used the phrase “undertaken in the ordinary course of business” on seven occasions in the e-mail exchange.
FCIS made two investments in Barita Investments Ltd, acquiring over 66 million shares in the company, making FCIS the second largest shareholder in Barita with 6.1 per cent.
In the first transaction, FCIS, which the 100 per cent-owned subsidiary of FCB, participated in Barita’s Additional Public Offering of shares in September 2020, purchasing 54,280,154 shares in the Barita APO at J$52 a share. It spent an estimated US$19.77 million (or J$2.82 billion) to acquire a 5 per cent stake in the financial services company.
In the second transaction, FCIS acquired 12 million shares on December 4, 2020, on the floor of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, (JSE) at J$90 a share for a consideration of about US$7.4 million (J$1.08 billion).
FCIS is believed to have acquired the second block of shares from a company called Barita Finance Ltd, which is not directly linked to Barita Investments Ltd, high-level sources in Jamaica’s financial world said. Barita Finance was registered as an offshore company in St Lucia on November 29, 2018. On Friday, Barita Investment published an amended report of its directors’ shareholdings, which indicated that a director of the company held a block of 11 million Barita Investment shares through a company called 294 Inc. That company was also registered in St Lucia as an offshore company on November 29, 2018.
The notice on the JSE website states: “Barita Investments Limited has advised that the report of the directors’ shareholdings, which was filed with the company’s fourth quarter unaudited financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2020, on November 13, 2020, has been revised due to an inadvertent omission of connected party information, which was correctly included in both a letter to the JSE in October 2020 and the company’s annual report for the 12 months ended September 30, 2020.”
Good investment
At the news conference, Imbert said from the First Citizens Bank perspective, the acquisition of shares in Barita Investments was a good investment.
“I read in the newpaper (Express) today (Monday) that First Citizens said they made a significant capital gain. The company (Barita) is doing very, very well as the profits have increased by over 80 per cent. So from the First Citizens perspective, it was a good investment. They made money on it and it is yielding a good return.”
For the nine months ended June 30, 2021, Barita Investment declared an after-tax profit of J$3.66 billion, which was an increase of 83 per cent over the J$2 billion after-tax profit for the same period in 2020.
On Monday, Barita Investments advised that its board of directors approved a board resolution on August 13, 2021, for an interim dividend of $3.029 per stock unit to be paid on October 7, 2021, to shareholders on record at the close of business on September 23, 2021. The ex-dividend date is September 22, 2021. With its 66.28 million shares, FCIS would receive about US$1.30 million (J$200 million) from the dividend declaration.
Earlier this month, Barita Investments received shareholder approval to embark on its second APO within one year. The shareholders approved Barita Investments issuing 260 million new shares. The price of the shares in the new APO has not been disclosed as yet.