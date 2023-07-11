Finding balance between the planet and profits

OVER three decades ago, a group of leading environmental economists first coined the term “green economy” in a pioneering report for the UK Government.
This built upon research and practice in environmental economics for the last century.
Subsequent work expanded the concept that economics can and should aid environmental policy by focusing on the global economy’s problems at that time and today, such as climate change, ozone depletion, tropical deforestation, and resource loss in the developing world.
The standard definition of a green economy is “an economy in which all stakeholders - from investors to business owners to consumers - prioritise environmental stability as high as economic growth.”
Put another way, it seeks to balance the planet, natural capital, profits and financial capital.
Most business leaders in Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) agree that humanity generally exists in a joint reality.
Firstly, in the last 100 years, we have advanced more than all of human history, overcoming diseases, advancing technological convergence, successfully splitting seawater to produce green hydrogen, and so much more.
However, simultaneously there are still close to one billion people living in extreme poverty (with 21-45 million trapped in some form of slavery), plus growing inequality, exponential climate change and biodiversity loss, with an estimated one million species threatened with extinction.
While it would have been patently illogical for T&T not to take advantage of our natural resources, to develop our people and position ourselves as a global leader (despite our size), the fact that we are #17 in the top 20 CO2 emitters (metric tons per capita) should offer enough motivation to do more as we transition to a sustainable development model.
Placing the environment at the centre of social and economic development
Like other Small Island Developing States (SIDS), T&T is increasingly vulnerable to natural disasters and the impacts of climate change. However, it has the unique ability to invest oil and gas earnings into green sectors and greening environmentally unfriendly ones.
Theme #5 of our national development plan “Vision 2030” is “Placing the Environment at the Centre of Social and Economic Development.” Therein, it is stated that “as a responsible member of the global community, Trinidad and Tobago will continue to support international efforts to tackle shared environmental challenges which include climate change... biodiversity loss... as these issues also affect the wellbeing of our nation. Protection and wise use of our environment and growing of our economy are complementary and, therefore, innovative solutions are necessary to mutually reinforce the environment and the economy. In order to secure national prosperity, every effort will be made to ensure that the economic potential of this country is realised without jeopardising the integrity, diversity or productivity of our environment.”
Further, the revised National Environmental Policy (NEP) (2018) outlines six priorities critical to achieving environmental sustainability (aligned to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)).
Priority 4: “Evolving a Green Economy” outlines policy actions to support economic transformation through greening existing and new economic activities while generating green jobs.
T&T’s green economy
grade: 42 per cent
The average of T&T’s scores from the “Green Economy Tracker” is 42 per cent, which some may deem a fail, and others a bare pass. It is certainly far from an “A”.
In each pillar, there is room for public agencies, private corporations, and the citizenry to effect change - if we are to leverage the untapped potential of the Green Economy. It should be noted that T&T’s highest score (4/5) was for “safe and accountable banks”, followed by “small business support”, “participatory policymaking”, “innovative social protection”, and “ocean and land conservation”, all receiving 3/5. These areas bode well for green business development and growth opportunities.
Local Green Enterprises (LGEs)
Such enterprises are a form of “social enterprise” which sustainably leverages natural resources to create social, environmental, and economic benefits for all stakeholders. T&T was the home of the Santa Cruz Declaration, which was a “call to action from manufacturers, producers, business owners, entrepreneurs, innovators and local communities in recognition of the vital importance of smaller businesses to addressing global challenges.”
A few well-known LGEs are PlastiKeep, the Fondes Amandes Community Reforestation Project, and IAM Movement. Private sector for-profit enterprises, (for example, HADCO Experiences) are beginning to identify as LGEs, and myriad prospects exist in renewable energy, green buildings, sustainable transport, water management, waste management, and land management.
Several multi-million USD facilities and projects exist in the regional market, which would welcome private investors and joint implementation between the private and public sectors.
Green is the new black gold
The green economy aligns perfectly with the Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategies that corporations are rapidly adopting in response to shareholder and consumer demands - which are equally calling for the replacement of black energy (oil and coal) with ‘green’ alternatives, such as green hydrogen and renewables.
Therefore, it is important that all stakeholders unite behind business solutions that will ensure a sustainable future for T&T, the Caribbean region, and the world.
This article by By Rudolph Hanamji (Senior Manager, Business Development Lead – Caribbean, EY) originally appeared in the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce’s Contact Magazine Vol 20, No. 1, May 2023.
T&T’s Renewable
Energy Transition
Point Lisas continues to offer broad-based energy boons as it promises to be a centre for hydrogen and downstream green products - given that T&T has several other critical components that can position the nation as a hub for regional green hydrogen and ammonia.
In November 2022 the “Roadmap for a Green Hydrogen Economy in T&T” was launched by the Ministry of Energy and Energy Industries (MEEI), after a year-long study by the National Energy Corporation of Trinidad and Tobago Ltd, the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) and KBR Inc.
The summary findings support T&T expanding and augmenting its energy portfolio with low-carbon products, and investing in the upstream development of the hydrogen value chain. This will help T&T meet its 2030 Paris Agreement decarbonisation goals, and offer revolutionary investment options for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMES) and individuals.