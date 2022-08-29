First Citizens APO oversubscribed by 55.15%

The notice indicated that the APO was heavily over subscribed, attracting applications for a total of 16,865,007 ordinary shares with a value of $843,250,350. In the APO, 10,869,565 shares were available at a price of $50 per share, which was meant to attract gross proceeds of $543.47 million.
Individuals applied for 5,364,614 shares in the APO, which is 49.35 per cent of the 10,869,565 First Citizens shares that were offered for sale.
The First Citizens Employee Stock Ownership Plan applied for 800,000 shares and received 100 per cent of its subscription.
Registered mutual funds, including the Unit Trust Corporation applied for 1,200,497 shares in the APO and also received 100 per cent of their subscriptions.
But all other categories of applicants received fewer shares than they applied for:
• Registered pension plans and other trust funds, credit unions, cooperatives and the National Enterprises Ltd applied for 1,874,019 shares. Each successful applicant received 30.03 per cent of their application;
• The National Insurance Board of T&T and other national insurance schemes of other countries applied for 1,086,957 shares. Each successful applicant received 60.39 per cent of their application;
• Other companies applied for 543,478 shares. Each successful applicant received 37.25 per cent of their application.
The APO shares should be transferred to the accounts of investors today (August 30, 2022), according to the First Citizens notice. If the shares are transferred today, successful subscribers will be entitled to receive the bank’s $0.40 per share interim dividend for its second quarter.
Yesterday’s notice also indicated that some multiple applications were rejected at the full and absolute discretion of the offeror, Corporation Sole.
Applications were deemed to be considered as multiple applications:
1) If the applicants name appears on more than one application, whether individual or jointly, and whether submitted directly by the applicant or through a custodian acting on his/her behalf, or
2) If the applicant is also a shareholder of a non-public company, where the company is also an applicant.
“In the case of multiple applications, the first application, in date and in time, for the applicant which was fully processed, was accepted and all other multiple applications were rejected at the full and absolute discretion of the offeror,” according to the notice.