First Citizens APO oversubscribed by 55.15%

Part of cover

Part of cover: The prospectus for the First Citizens Additional Public Offering of shares in the bank.
 
The First Citizens Additional Public Offering (APO) of shares was oversubscribed by 55.15 per cent, but all the individuals who applied for shares in the offering will receive 100 per cent of the shares for which they subscribed.
 
 
The information on the subscription and allocation of shares in the APO was provided in a notice to the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange issued by the majority State-owned bank yesterday.
The notice indicated that the APO was heavily over subscribed, attracting applications for a total of 16,865,007 ordinary shares with a value of $843,250,350. In the APO, 10,869,565 shares were available at a price of $50 per share, which was meant to attract gross proceeds of $543.47 million.
Individuals applied for 5,364,614 shares in the APO, which is 49.35 per cent of the 10,869,565 First Citizens shares that were offered for sale.
The First Citizens Employee Stock Ownership Plan applied for 800,000 shares and received 100 per cent of its subscription.
Registered mutual funds, including the Unit Trust Corporation applied for 1,200,497 shares in the APO and also received 100 per cent of their subscriptions.
But all other categories of applicants received fewer shares than they applied for:
• Registered pension plans and other trust funds, credit unions, cooperatives and the National Enterprises Ltd applied for 1,874,019 shares. Each successful applicant received 30.03 per cent of their application;
• The National Insurance Board of T&T and other national insurance schemes of other countries applied for 1,086,957 shares. Each successful applicant received 60.39 per cent of their application;
• Other companies applied for 543,478 shares. Each successful applicant received 37.25 per cent of their application.

The APO shares should be transferred to the accounts of investors today (August 30, 2022), according to the First Citizens notice. If the shares are transferred today, successful subscribers will be entitled to receive the bank’s $0.40 per share interim dividend for its second quarter.
Yesterday’s notice also indicated that some multiple applications were rejected at the full and absolute discretion of the offeror, Corporation Sole.
Applications were deemed to be considered as multiple applications:
1) If the applicants name appears on more than one application, whether individual or jointly, and whether submitted directly by the applicant or through a custodian acting on his/her behalf, or
2) If the applicant is also a shareholder of a non-public company, where the company is also an applicant.
“In the case of multiple applications, the first application, in date and in time, for the applicant which was fully processed, was accepted and all other multiple applications were rejected at the full and absolute discretion of the offeror,” according to the notice.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Eastern Caribbean countries agree:

Eastern Caribbean countries agree:

The Eastern Caribbean Currency Union (ECCU) says it will take the Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) government to the Caribbean Court of Justice (CCJ) regarding the non-payment of millions of US dollars linked to the collapse of Trinidad-based insurance companies CLICO and British American Insurance Company (BAICO) in 2009.

First Citizens APO oversubscribed by 55.15%

First Citizens APO oversubscribed by 55.15%

 
The First Citizens Additional Public Offering (APO) of shares was oversubscribed by 55.15 per cent, but all the individuals who applied for shares in the offering will receive 100 per cent of the shares for which they subscribed.

bmobile launches e-commerce platform Parlour

bmobile launches e-commerce platform Parlour

BMOBILE on Saturday night launched an e-commerce platform named Parlour that aims to provide local and regional artisans and makers of craft with a larger market for their products.

The Parlour e-commerce platform was launched at a cocktail function held at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain last Saturday. The function was attended by a wide cross section of business leaders, members of the craft community, members of the diplomatic corps and several Government ministers.

It’s a journey, not a destination

It’s a journey, not a destination

A LITTLE over a year at his post, Minister of Digital Transformation Hassel Bacchus rates his performance as “fair.” His self-assessment of “fair” is because he is a hard taskmaster.

“For me, I would never be able to say I have done enough. We have achieved a lot and I want to be able to do more,” he told the Sunday Business in an interview last week.

Govt must regulate, root out criminality

Govt must regulate, root out criminality

Government is making it clear that it has no plans to take over scrap iron yards, as was said by protesting scrap iron workers earlier this week.

However, Minister of Trade and Industry Paula Gopee-Scoon insisted that the industry must be regulated.

Minister: Many opportunities for manufacturers

Minister: Many opportunities for manufacturers

Trade and Industry Minister Paula Gopee-Scoon is calling on manufacturers to capitalise on opportunities available following the recent Agri-Investment Forum.

On August 19-21, 2022, the Government hosted the first Agri-Investment Forum and Expo, with the objective being to reduce the Caricom region’s food import bill by 25 per cent by 2025.