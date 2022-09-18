The First Citizens Group Financial Holdings Ltd has scheduled a special meeting, to be held on September 28, 2022, to conduct the election and re-election of directors and the appointment of the company’s auditor.
In a statutory notice dated September 14, 2022, the majority State-owned bank announced that the special meeting is being held “in accordance with paragraph 13.2 of by-law 1 of the company”.
The election of directors and the appointment of the company’s auditor are normally conducted during annual meetings of publicly listed companies.
The First Citizens Group is yet to announce the date of its 2022 annual meeting, which would be the bank’s 25th.
The bank held its last annual meeting, its 24th, on June 30, 2021. Its 23rd annual meeting was initially scheduled to be held on March 17, 2020, but was postponed because of the Covid-19 pandemic. That meeting was held on June 10, 2020.
Shareholders participating in the special meeting will be asked to approve a resolution for the appointment as a director of the bank of retired professional accountant Colin Wharfe, who worked at PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) for more than 30 years.
According to a biography on the website of First Citizens, Wharfe held various senior, client-facing and functional roles at PwC, including lead assurance partner, lead technical (audit and financial reporting) and lead human capital partner.
He was also responsible for the firm’s energy sector practice during the period of the sector’s aggressive growth.
“His experience as lead engagement partner and/or relationship partner included a wide variety of large audit and advisory engagements, including listed entities, financial services, manufacturing as well as major multinational and public sector clients,” said the bio on the First Citizens website.
It added that his areas of expertise include accounting and financial reporting, governance and compliance.
Wharfe is a member of the Council of The University of the West Indies as well as being a member of its audit committee.
He is also a director on the board of the Victoria Mutual Building Society in Jamaica and serves on the financial institution’s audit and digital and IT committees.
Shareholders of the bank will also be asked to approve a resolution re-electing the following directors of First Citizens:
• Anthony Smart
• Courtenay Williams
• Savitree Seepersad
• Idrees Omardeen
• Troy Garcia
• Jayselle McFarlane
All of the existing directors are to be re-elected “for a term expiring not later than the close of the third annual meeting of the shareholders” following their election, subject to paragraph 4.8 of by-law 1 of the company.
The meeting will also vote on a resolution that PwC be appointed as auditors of the company.
If the directors and the auditing firm meet the approval of Corporation Sole, they are certain to be elected (in the case of Wharfe) or re-elected in the case of the six existing directors. That is because the Government, through Corporation Sole, holds a majority stake in First Citizens.
After the First Citizens Additional Public Offering of 10,869,565 ordinary shares by the Government, its stake in the bank was reduced to 151,077,325 shares equal to 60.11 per cent of the share capital of the bank. The National Insurance Board of T&T is the second largest shareholder of First Citizens with about an eight per cent stake.