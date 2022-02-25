First Citizens exploring options in Jamaica

FIRST Citizens chief executive Karen Darbasie met with Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Wednesday, as part of the local bank’s exploration of investment opportunities in the north Caribbean island, multiple sources in Kingston told the Express on Thursday.
Darbasie and deputy CEO Jason Julien met with Jamaica’s Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator Aubyn Hill, on Wednesday. The local bank executives met, as well, with Jamaica’s Minister of Finance, Nigel Clarke, on Thursday afternoon.
While the sources in Jamaica did not say what was the nature of the exploratory talks the First Citizens executives had with two ministers and the Prime Minister, it was noted that the local bank executives were accompanied at the three meetings by senior officials of Barita Investments Ltd.
Since September 2020, a 100 per cent-owned subsidiary of First Citizens, First Citizens Investment Services (FCIS), has built up a 7.43 per cent stake in Barita Investment Ltd, for which the T&T investment company paid an estimated US$41 million.
FCIS built up the position in Barita Investments, which makes it the publicly listed Jamaican company’s second largest shareholder, from three transactions:
• FCIS first purchased 54,280,154 BIL shares at Ja$52 a share in Barita’s first additional public offering (APO) of shares, which closed on September 16, 2020. That transaction would have cost FCIS about US$19.87 million (Ja$2.82 billion) and would have resulted in the T&T financial institution owning 5.0 per cent of BIL.
• On December 4, 2020, FCIS acquired an additional block of 12 million BIL shares, equal to 1.1 per cent of the company, on the floor of the Jamaica Stock Exchange. That second block of shares was purchased at Ja$90 a share for a total consideration of US$7.47 million (Ja$1.08 billion). Those two investments were described by the First Citizens corporate secretary Lindi Ballah-Tull as being in “the ordinary course of business” for FCIS;
• FCIS made a third investment in Barita Investments last September when the local company participated in the second APO of Barita Investments. FCIS purchased the 24,515,000 Barita shares for an estimated US$13.25 million in that APO. That acquisition took the FCIS stake in the Jamaican company from 6.11 per cent to 7.43 per cent.
Barita Investments is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE). The largest shareholder of Barita Investments, with a 74.30 per cent stake, is Cornerstone Financial Holdings Ltd, the private company established by Jamaican financial executive Paul Simpson in 2018 to acquire the majority stake in Barita.
The market capitalisation of Barita Investments after yesterday’s trading on the Jamaica Stock Exchange was an estimated US$704 million. The shareholding of Cornerstone Financial in Barita Investments would have been worth an estimated US$522 million yesterday.
First Citizens lent Cornerstone Financial US$25 million in September 2020, around the time of Barita’s first additional public offering (APO) of shares in the company.
FCIS and Barita also collaborated to provide guidance and advice to Massy Holdings on its cross-listing on the JSE last month.
Karen Darbasie and Jason Julien, along with Barita chairman Mark Myers, Barita vice-chairman Paul Simpson, and executives Ramon Small-Ferguson and Jason Chambers met with Senator Aubyn Hill.