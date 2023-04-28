First Citizens’ profit hits $510m

Banking group First Citizens has concluded “another profitable quarter” for the period ended March 31, 2023, recording a profit before tax of $234.8 million.

This brought the year-to-date profit before tax for the six-month period to $510.2 million, chairman Anthony Smart said in an April 25 statement on the bank’s unaudited financial results for the six-month period ended March 31. The statement was posted on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange yesterday.