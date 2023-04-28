First Citizens’ profit hits $510m

Banking group First Citizens has concluded “another profitable quarter” for the period ended March 31, 2023, recording a profit before tax of $234.8 million.
This brought the year-to-date profit before tax for the six-month period to $510.2 million, chairman Anthony Smart said in an April 25 statement on the bank’s unaudited financial results for the six-month period ended March 31. The statement was posted on the Trinidad and Tobago Stock Exchange yesterday.
Profit after tax for the six-month period amounted to $364.3 million, representing an 8.7 per cent increase when compared to the corresponding period to March 2022.
“This overall improvement in profitability is a positive demonstration of the group’s drive towards a recovery to our pre-Covid performance. The group’s total assets, as at March 31, 2023, were valued at $44.7 billion, a slight decline of 1.6 per cent when compared to September 30, 2022,” Smart said.
“We remain focused on loan growth within our standard risk guidelines. This focus has resulted in growth in loans from $18.9 billion to $19.5 billion, or 3.3 per cent, for the period from September 30, 2022.” He added: “This, coupled with the prudent management of our funding base, has resulted in a 19.9 per cent growth in net interest income relative to the same period in the last financial year.”
The board has declared a second interim dividend of $0.38 per ordinary share, which brings the total interim dividend for the six-month period to $0.81 per ordinary share.
This represents a 9.5 per cent increase when compared to the same period last year of $0.74, Smart said.
This dividend will be paid on May 31, 2023 to shareholders on record as at May 11, 2023.
Smart said the Group “continues to be cautious on the outlook for US dollar interest rates.
“Given the current statements emanating out of the US, we continue to position our USD investment portfolio for a period of heightened USD interest rates by, rebalancing into shorter term instruments. This should ultimately allow increased investment income as USD rates reset.”
Domestically, economic activity is on the path of gradual improvement; the labour market, liquidity, inflation, and credit activity in both energy and non-energy sectors are all estimated to return relatively favourable performances, Smart noted.
“As these developments are still in their early stages, we will actively monitor conditions and proactively adjust our strategies as required,” he added.