MAJORITY State-owned First Citizens Group Financial Holdings Ltd (First Citizens) yesterday declared profit after tax of $335.19 million for the first six months of its 2022 financial year, which is 8.8 per cent more than the $308.10 million the banking group earned for the same period in 2021.
In his report, the First Citizens chairman, Anthony Smart, said the increased profit for the six-month period ending March 31, 2022, “is a positive demonstration of the group’s efforts to recover to pre-Covid-19 pandemic performance levels”.
The bank’s board declared a second interim dividend of $0.34 per ordinary share, which brings the total interim dividend for the six-month period to $0.74 per share. This represents a 15.6 per cent increase when compared to the same period last year of $0.64.
He said the First Citizens policy of paying quarterly dividends is aligned to the group’s strategy of consistently delivering value to its shareholders. The bank chairman also said the increase in the dividend payout is in light of the bank’s improved profitability and having regard to its strong capital base.
Smart said: “Our performance continues its upward trend since 2020 and is in alignment with economic recovery both domestically and globally.
“The group remains cautiously optimistic on future growth. While consumer lending remains muted, commercial lending is trending upwards arising from the significant relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and the corresponding increase in business activity.”
He indicated the increase in business activity is a timely relief for the T&T economy “as sluggish employment conditions and increasing imported inflation would have slowed the rate of consumer lending”.
Smart noted that the conflict between Russia and Ukraine has resulted in higher energy prices and exacerbated supply chain disruptions.
He said as the bank monitors these local and global conditions and their impact on its operations, First Citizens continues to strategically focus on keeping its operations safe, stable and competitive.
“Our digital transformation strategy will provide us with improved operational efficiencies through automation and frictionless workflows and enhanced capability to deliver new digital products and services.
“As we drive for growth and shareholder value creation via the strategic pillar of diversification, we will continue to actively progress all options to expand our core banking business into potential new markets and territories.”
Since September 2020, First Citizens, through its 100-per cent-owned First Citizens Investment Services, has become the second largest shareholder of Barita Investments Ltd, an investment services company that is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.
Speaking in Parliament in March, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said the Government is targeting the middle of the year for the additional public offering of 10,869,565 ordinary shares in First Citizens.
Imbert had said in his 2022 budget presentation that he hoped to raise approximately $550 million for budgetary support. After the divestment, the Government will own 60.1 per cent of First Citizens, he noted.