Karen Darbasie

‘SPECIAL INITIATIVES’: Karen Darbasie, second from left, First Citizens Group CEO, and Neela Moonilal-Kissoon, third from right, head of Integration Operations, present a welcome package to members of the Stingers Basketball Development Club, one of the foundation’s newest corporate social responsibility partners. At right is Willard Harris, committee member, First Citizens Sports Foundation Committee.

First Citizens is counting down to its 30th anniversary celebrations.

The financial services group will mark its 30th year of operations on September 13 and kicked off the celebrations exactly six months ahead yesterday.

A news release yesterday stated, “First Citizens brought smiles across the faces of many, as they launched their 30th anniversary celebrations—‘Together…30 and Beyond’—with customers, community partners and members of the public.”

The launch included a number of activities across all branches, engaging customers with games, giveaways, a “Together” photo area and an interactive promotion on the group’s new loans campaign which offers a cash prize of $30,000 for three lucky customers.

Also sharing in the excitement, were members of the public who experienced 30 random acts of kindness, at well-known locations including The Breakfast Shed and City Gate in Port of Spain, High Street, San Fernando and downtown Scarborough, Tobago.

Acts of kindness included the distribution of breakfast vouchers, phone cards, supermarket vouchers and other promotional items, which brought much joy to recipients.

First Citizens also marked the occasion by making special presentations to representatives of 30 of its corporate social responsibility initiatives. The group welcomed eight new CSR partners who received a courtesy visit from members of its executive team and the First Citizens Foundation, and expressed gratitude to 22 others with whom it has shared long-standing partnerships.

Karen Darbasie, First Citizens group chief executive officer, said “these special initiatives are meant to say thanks to those who matter so much—our customers and communities”.

“More celebratory activities are earmarked to make their way across various customer touchpoints throughout the six-month period, as the Group continues to celebrate—Together…30 and Beyond!” Members of the public are encouraged to follow the group’s social media channels for updates on its anniversary activities,” First Citizens said.

Minister holds successful energy talks

Energy Minster Stuart Young has held talks with Australian energy company Woodside on its oil and gas production and a deep water project in Trinidad and Tobago.

On Friday Young met with chief executive officer of Woodside Energy Meg O’Neill, at the company’s Houston offices.

Imbert admits things not as rosy as 2022

Finance Minister Colm Imbert has admitted that as a result of declining energy prices, the economic outlook for 2023 is not as good as it was in 2022.

Since January the Sunday Express has reported consistently on the declining commodity prices, and while Imbert tweeted that he was achieving all his revenue targets, he has now admitted that things are not as rosy as last year.

Imbert: T&T has foreign exchange shortage, not a crisis

Finance Minister Colm Imbert says the country is experiencing a foreign exchange shortage, not a crisis. He made the statement while speaking at the Jamaica Trade Mission conference at the Hyatt Regency hotel in Port of Spain yesterday.

He said the demand outweighs the supply for foreign exchange and what was done to help alleviate the problems EximBank launched a forex facility in 2018, for the exporters and manufacturers to access foreign exchange.