First Citizens is counting down to its 30th anniversary celebrations.
The financial services group will mark its 30th year of operations on September 13 and kicked off the celebrations exactly six months ahead yesterday.
A news release yesterday stated, “First Citizens brought smiles across the faces of many, as they launched their 30th anniversary celebrations—‘Together…30 and Beyond’—with customers, community partners and members of the public.”
The launch included a number of activities across all branches, engaging customers with games, giveaways, a “Together” photo area and an interactive promotion on the group’s new loans campaign which offers a cash prize of $30,000 for three lucky customers.
Also sharing in the excitement, were members of the public who experienced 30 random acts of kindness, at well-known locations including The Breakfast Shed and City Gate in Port of Spain, High Street, San Fernando and downtown Scarborough, Tobago.
Acts of kindness included the distribution of breakfast vouchers, phone cards, supermarket vouchers and other promotional items, which brought much joy to recipients.
First Citizens also marked the occasion by making special presentations to representatives of 30 of its corporate social responsibility initiatives. The group welcomed eight new CSR partners who received a courtesy visit from members of its executive team and the First Citizens Foundation, and expressed gratitude to 22 others with whom it has shared long-standing partnerships.
Karen Darbasie, First Citizens group chief executive officer, said “these special initiatives are meant to say thanks to those who matter so much—our customers and communities”.
“More celebratory activities are earmarked to make their way across various customer touchpoints throughout the six-month period, as the Group continues to celebrate—Together…30 and Beyond!” Members of the public are encouraged to follow the group’s social media channels for updates on its anniversary activities,” First Citizens said.