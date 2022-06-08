AN ADDITIONAL 10,869,565 shares of majority State-owned First Citizens are scheduled to go on sale to T&T individuals, companies and institutions on June 21, according to an e-mail sent by the bank to its brokerage customers yesterday.
The e-mail indicated the Additional Public Offering (APO) of shares in First Citizens Group Financial Holdings (FCGFH) is expected to raise $500 million. With 10,869,565 shares being offered, and with $500 million expected to be raised, that would put the APO offer price at $46 a share. That is a 16.34 per cent discount compared to yesterday’s $54.99 closing price of First Citizens on the T&T Stock Exchange.
The communication from First Citizens stated that the final price of the shares and other details would be provided to its customers once the bank receives those details from the issuer, Corporation Sole (Minister of Finance, Colm Imbert).
Imbert first raised the issue of divesting 10,869,565 shares in First Citizens during his 2022 budget speech last October. In the presentation, he said the additional shares in the bank would be issued “in a bid to raise approximately $550 million.” At $550 million, the APO would be priced at $50.60. The APO is due to close on July 15.
The Government’s current shareholding in First Citizens is 64.43 per cent or 161,946,890 shares. The proposed sale of the 10,869,565 shares in the APO would reduce the shareholding of the Government to 151,077,325 shares or 60.10 per cent of the bank’s issued shares.
In its latest financial report—for the six-month period ending March 31, 2022—First Citizens declared profit after taxation of $335.19 million, an increase of 8.8 per cent compared with the same period in 2021.
The board of First Citizens decided to declare a second interim dividend of $0.34 per share, which brought the total interim dividend for the six-month period to $0.74 per share. That represented an increase of 15.6 per cent when compared to the dividend of $0.64 per share in the prior period.
“Our policy of paying quarterly dividends is aligned to the group’s strategy of consistently delivering value to our shareholders,” said , First Citizens chairman, Anthony Smart, in the report on the group’s financials for the period October 1, 2021 to March 31, 2022.
“Our performance continues its upward trend since 2020 and is in alignment with economic recovery both domestically and globally. The Group remains cautiously optimistic on future growth,” Smart said.
The bank chairman noted that while consumer lending remained muted, commercial lending was trending upwards, arising from the significant relaxation of Covid-19 restrictions and the corresponding increase in business activities.
“This is a timely relief for our economy, as sluggish employment conditions and increasing imported inflation would have slowed the rate of consumer lending,” said Smart.