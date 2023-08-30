ENERGY Minister Stuart Young met with Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro on Tuesday at the Miraflores Palace in Caracas for the first time since the United States’ decision to waive sanctions against that country, clearing the way for the development of the Dragon Gas field.
According to a post from Maduro’s official social media account:
“Productive meeting at the Miraflores Palace, together with Stuart Richard Young, Minister of Energy and Energy Industries and Minister of State in the Office of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. We continue to strengthen relations and alliances with the peoples of the Caribbean. Let’s continue together!”
Former national security minister Edmund Dillon, the current ambassador to Venezuela, also attended the meeting.
The Venezuela Embassy in Trinidad and Tobago using its official social media page stated that Maduro and Young held a “fruitful meeting...in order to strengthen people’s alliances.”
Up to press time there was no official word from the Energy Ministry about the meeting.
Last week Bloomberg reported that the Biden administration is in talks with Venezuela to exchange sanctions relief for a free election in the South American country.
Venezuela is preparing for a presidential election in 2024 amid concerns that the vote will be a repeat of 2020, a parliamentary election marred by low participation and an aggressively uneven playing field.
According to the Bloomberg report, high-ranking officials in the Biden administration and in Maduro’s orbit, including Venezuelan national assembly president Jorge Rodríguez, are involved in the talks.
The White House did not confirm the sanctions-for-elections talks, but administration officials said sanctions relief remains a possibility, though the ball is entirely in Maduro’s court.
“The United States continues to work to support the restoration of democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela. And as we have been clear, should Venezuela take concrete actions toward restoring democracy, leading to free and fair elections, we are prepared to provide corresponding sanctions relief,” a national security council spokesperson told The Hill.
“At this time, Venezuela has not taken the necessary steps, and our sanctions remain in effect.”
Last month prime minister Dr Keith Rowley lamented that ongoing Dragon Gas negotiations were at a stalemate as both Venezuela and the United States seemed to be unwilling to compromise on the terms currently being offered.
While he expressed the government’s disappointment that the negotiations taking so long, Rowley reassured that the deal is not dead in the water.
“The Venezuelans have not accepted the terms laid down by the Americans. That is the long and short of it. We fought very hard to get the Americans to give us a carve-out which is to allow us to treat with PDVSA without breaking the sanctions; we eventually won that battle but they put a condition on it which the Venezuelans as of now have not accepted, we’re still talking on both sides; we’re still negotiating,” Rowley said then.
In January the US approved Trinidad and Tobago’s development of the Dragon Field via an OFAC waiver for two years.
Since then Energy Minister Stuart Young has been engaged in talks with officials in Venezuela to iron out the deal.
While Rowley did not say what exactly was the sticking point for the negotiations at this time, Maduro had previously been publicly critical of the US’s inclusion that there be no cash payments for the deal.
“It’s a disappointment for us here in Trinidad and Tobago that it is taking so long, or that the decisions that are being made for other people’s interests are being so detrimental to our interests,” Rowley said yesterday.
“And the most that we can do is to stay the diplomatic course and we’ve made a lot of friends, we’ve opened a lot of doors and we keep advocating for Trinidad and Tobago in those quarters,” he said.
Young has travelled to Venezuela several times this year as part of the ongoing negotiations but those discussions were being led by Venezuela’s executive vice president Delcy Rodríguez.