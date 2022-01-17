MASSY Holdings CEO, Gervase Warner, yesterday confirmed that the group is scheduled to cross-list its shares on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) on January 27, 2022.

Massy published an abridged statement on the website of the JSE last Friday “in accordance with the listing requirements of the Jamaica Stock Exchange.”

In the abridged statement Massy describes itself as an investment management/holding company engaged in three main industry portfolios; integrated retail, motors & machines and gas products in Trinidad and Tobago and the wider Caribbean region.