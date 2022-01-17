RECIPIENTS of State contracts were identified by the Financial Intelligence Unit of T&T (FIUTT) for tax evasion during the demonitisation exercise of the $100 bill in 2020.
In an analysis published in its 2021 report, the FIUTT said that suspected tax evasion accounted for 71 per cent of the suspicious demonetisation reports, while money laundering accounted for 22.6 per cent of the reports.
The report, which was laid in Parliament last Friday, noted that of the 1,638 Suspicious Activity Reports/Suspicious Transaction Reports (SAR/STRs) received for the reporting period, 16 per cent or 262 reports were primarily associated with the demonetisation of the cotton-based hundred dollar bills.
It noted that 13 per cent of people identified as subjects in the reports submitted were listed as retirees, homemakers and pensioners.
Under the category Tax Evasion, It noted that:
1. Several large companies (based on asset size), that have received State contracts, were identified as depositing suspicious unreported income.
2. The principal parties of companies would domicile their personal accounts at financial institutions separate and apart from where they would conduct their business activities, as a means of concealing their income levels.
3. Exempt from tax requirements, places of worship and/or their leaders possess large amounts of cash, which are not introduced into the formal financial sector so as to avoid scrutiny.
With regard to money laundering, it noted that the prevalence of cash in the illicit trade makes cash-intensive businesses attractive for the placement of funds. To that end, suspected money laundering accounted for 22.6 per cent of the total monetary value of reports submitted.
Of these, 24 reports were submitted by the Central Bank under section 52 of the Proceeds of Crime Act.
As for the banks themselves?
The report noted that the robustness of the transaction monitoring systems at particular financial institutions were also evinced by instances where third-party associates and/or family members were identified when being used to structure transactions on behalf of subjects.
“Whilst individuals attempted to break up large cash transactions into smaller amounts to avoid the threshold, the due diligence measures applied by some financial institutions were able to flag these structured transactions in its totality,” the report said.
The FIUTT observed that exclusion from the financial system might prove to be an impetus for joining informal financial systems such as Ponzi schemes disguised as pyramids, blessings circle and “non-traditional sou sou.”
On December 5, 2019, former national security minister Stuart Young announced the demonetisation of the existing $100 bill to a new polymer note, as a national security imperative. In quick order, the Government passed legislation to give the Central Bank the ability to truncate the demonetisation process-the new bill became legal tender on December 9, and co-circulated with the old bill until it ceases to have a valve on December 31.
The goal was to exchange about $8 billion in $100 bills before year end.
To facilitate people abroad, people who were sick and people with small sums, the Government extended the change over to March 31, 2020.
At the time, Finance Minister Colm Imbert said that $500 million in old $100 paper-based notes was “missing”.
Imbert had said he was advised by the Central Bank that as of January 31, 2020, the value of $7.525 billion in paper-based $100 old notes were converted. This would be approximately 94 per cent of the estimated $8 billion in paper-based notes that were in circulation prior to demonetisation.
“I wish I could find that out too. I would love to know who has that missing $500 million. I assume through a process of auditing, in terms of bank notes that would have been sent to the commercial banks, it may be possible to discover who has that extra $500 million. It would be very laborious. Perhaps the Police, FIB, FIU may be investigating this matter as we speak,” Imbert said.