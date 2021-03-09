FIU reports skyrocketing fraud

INCREASING fraud and the demonetisation of the country’s $100 bill were the two events that contributed to the Financial Intelligence Unit of T&T (FIU) reporting $27 billion in suspicious transactions for 2020 according to its annual report, which was laid in Parliament by Finance Minister Colm Imbert last Friday.
Three transactions, valued at $26 billion, were red-flagged as fraudulent.
A note in the FIU 2020 report—which is for the period October 1, 2019 to September 31, 2020—said that $26,170,852,891 “reflects three attempted transactions related to scams involving fake/fraudulent foreign contracts to engage in business promising millions of USD or euros to be wired into local bank accounts”.
The FIU recorded 1,831 suspicious transaction reports (STRs) for 2020 valued at $27,013,069,082.
Of that sum, fraud ranked the highest in terms of monetary value of $26,170,852,891.
But it was tax evasion which topped criminal conduct:
• Tax evasion — 539 reports
• Money laundering — 530 reports
• Suspicious financial activity — 401
• Fraud — 205
• Drug trafficking — 92
“These five suspected criminal conduct categories accounted for 97 per cent of the total number of STRs/SARs submitted and 99.89 per cent of the total monetary value of all STRs/SARs submitted,” the report said.
In this reporting period, the FIUTT received 539 STRs/SARs on suspected tax evasion compared to 186 in the previous reporting period, an increase of 190 per cent, it said. It noted while it accounted for two per cent of the total monetary value, it accounted for 55 per cent of the total monetary value of completed STRs/SARs.
This is how the suspected criminal conduct stacked up with monetary value:
1. Tax Evasion — there were 539 STRs of tax evasion with a total value of $528,832,225. Of that sum, $485,117,078 were completed transactions while $43,715,147 were attempted transactions. It’s a significant increase in reports from 2019, when there were 134 reports but the monetary value was higher at $696,865,239.
2. Money Laundering — there were 530 STRs of money laundering valued at $246,746,128. Of that sum, $201,500,079 were completed transactions while $45,246,049 were attempted transactions. In comparison, in 2019 there were 286 reports of money laundering amounting to $329,352,874.
3. There were 401 reports of suspicious activity valued at $33,547,460. Some $26,153,143 were completed transactions while $7,394,326 were attempted.
4. There were 205 cases of fraud valued at $26,170,852,891. Some $139,605,680 reflected completed transactions while $26,031,247,211 represented attempted transactions. In 2019, there were 193 reports of fraud and forgery valued at $685,722,794.
5. Drug Trafficking — 92 STRs valued at $4,673,932. In 2019, there were 71 reports amounting to $3,292,941.
6. There were 16 reports of breach of Exchange Control valued at $10,801,381.
7. For Financing in Terrorism — there were 12 reports valued at $3,045,521. In comparison, there were 97 reports in 2019 to the sum of $1,497,364 and 167 in 2018.
8. Corruption (including misbehaviour in public office) — 12 reports valued at $10,774,334.
9. Human Trafficking — 11 STRs valued at $2,717,956. Of that sum, $2,661,475 represented completed transactions while $56,481 represented attempted transactions.
10. There were nine STRs on Participation in Organised Criminal Group (OCG) valued at $689,196 which represents completed transactions.
11. There was one report of kidnapping valued at $220,000 which was a completed transaction and one report of insider trading at $168,050 which was an attempted transaction.
12. There was one STR on sexual exploitation and one on illegal gambling which had no monetary value.
Trends
The FIU report pointed to two things:
1) Increase in fraudulent activity:
(a) Numerous customers being scammed with fake/fraudulent foreign contracts to engage in business expecting millions of USD or Euros to be wired into their local bank accounts.
(b) The Covid-19 pandemic resulted in an increase in fraudulent activity being perpetuated against individuals. The robust monitoring systems employed by the Reporting Entities allowed for numerous transactions to be flagged and stopped. In these instances, numerous third-party transactions were attempted between unconnected parties under the guise of “payments for gifts”, “blessings” or “sou-sou”.
2) Demonetisation exercise — the currency exchange process caused several transactions to be flagged and stopped entirely. Reporting entities were unable to verify the source of the old cotton-based hundred dollar bills, due to the inability of persons and/or entities conducting these transactions to provide sufficient proof of source of funds.
“The demonetisation exercise resulted in a significant increase in the submission of STRs/SARs by reporting entities, with 750 STRs/SARs received. In addition to this increased STRs/SARs submissions, 142 reports detailing suspicious activities were also received from the Central Bank on the basis of Section 52 (1) of the POCA.
The total dollar value of these demonetisation STRs/SARs and Central Bank reports amounted to $387,551,311. The total monetary value of the 142 reports submitted by Central Bank amounted to $54,389,075. Analysis have been completed on 261 of these reports. Subsequent to the analysis, 101 intelligence reports were forwarded to local and foreign law enforcement agencies, relative to the demonetisation STRs/SARs submitted to the FIUTT. These intelligence reports comprised of 74 STRs/SARs submissions from reporting entities and 27 from the Central Bank,” the report said.
Reports to Law Enforcement
The FIUTT noted that over the years, it has taken strides to increase its output and quality of intelligence reports.
“For the period 2011 to 2020, a total of 1,827 intelligence reports including spontaneous disclosures, were disseminated. Of these reports, 1,495 or 82 per cent were disseminated to local law enforcement and 328 or 18 per cent were sent to foreign FIUs and foreign law enforcement,” it said.
“Of the 1,495 disseminated to local law enforcement, the Commissioner of Police and the chairman of the Board of Inland Revenue together received 96 per cent of the Intelligence Reports. The Commissioner of Police received 64 per cent or 961 reports while the chairman of the Board of Inland Revenue received 32 per cent or 481 reports. The remaining four per cent was disseminated to the Comptroller of Customs and Excise Division and the Chief Immigration Officer for investigations,” the report said.
The report noted that FIU’s intelligence were used to support investigations.
It noted that:
• The TTPS proffered 75 money laundering charges against six people during the reporting period.
• The FIU provided intelligence to law enforcement in support of their investigation of seized cash.
• The FIU provided intelligence to the Customs and Excise Division which assisted in their investigations of fraudulent activity associated with the tax duty relief concessions granted on car imports for returning nationals. The value of the taxes evaded through the abuse of this concession amounted to over $24 million.