THE CONTRACT between State-owned National Lotteries Control Board (NLCB) and its technology provider International Game Technology PLC (IGT) is due to expire in May this year.
And if the NLCB does not renegotiate the contract within three months, the arrangement between T&T’s lottery provider and its technology supplier will automaticall roll over for another three years.
This information is contained in the 25th report of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), which was established to conduct an examination of the audited financial statements of the NLCB for 2008 to 2012 and the NLCB’s expenditure and internal controls during this period.
The report was submitted in 2019, during the last parliamentary session, but only two weeks ago the current chair of the PAC, Opposition MP Davendranath Tancoo, scolded the new permanent secretary in the Ministry of Finance, Michelle Durham-Kissoon, for its failure to provide the answers to questions on the NLCB asked by the PAC since December 4, 2020.
At the hearing on January 13, Tancoo described the ministry’s lack of communication as “disrespectful,” saying the committee was placed at a disadvantage without feedback from the ministry.
“I think it is very unfortunate. More than that, I feel extremely disrespected. I feel the Ministry of Finance has disrespected the PAC by not having either provided the information. I understand you had some constraints but those constraints could have been indicated to the committee at a previous point in time,” said Tanco.
The previous PAC, which was chaired by former Opposition Member of Parliament, Dr Bhoe Tewarie, in its report, said IGT, formerly known as GTECH, “has been allowed to become a de facto gaming technology monopoly in Trinidad and Tobago”
The PAC report said IGT has been the provider of gaming technology and marketing promotion services to the NLCB since 1993.
“Since 1993, IGT has had five contract renewals; the current contract is due to expire in 2021. There is, however, the option to automatically extend this contract for three years until 2024 in the event that the three-month period for negotiation expires,” according to the PAC report, adding, “No Requests for Proposals (RFP) have been conducted since the original one in 1993 and no efforts have been made by the NLCB to determine whether any other company could provide service more economically than IGT. As such, IGT operates unchallenged.”
According to testimony at the hearing, IGT received $242 million (US$36 million) from the NLCB in 2018, for providing online technology services and for assisting NLCB in the marketing of its games of chance. Responding to a question from Tewarie about NLCB’s $3 billion in revenue in 2018, financial comptroller Wendy Dwarika said: “Our largest expenditure is our gaming operating cost which represents about 98 per cent of our total expenditure.
“How that is broken down, we have our prize money, which is about 80 per cent; we have agents commission, commission that we pay to all our agents, that represents about nine per cent of the total; and our service provider fees, which would be the payments to IGT, that is about eight per cent.”