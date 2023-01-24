Five strategies for inbound marketing

WE HAVE begun the 23rd year of the century, emerging from a two-year long pandemic which forced us to adjust our ways of doing business. We had to very quickly evolve and leaders were forced to either adapt or die. Remote work continues to be a part of the new workplace, as businesses are finding more efficient ways to operate, collaborate, have meetings, etc. The change was critical because their even more hyper-connected customers, demanded it.
We have also seen a massive change in consumer habits, brought about by the pandemic, which forced huge shifts towards doing things digitally, which is even now evolving.
A survey by Yotpo shows that more consumers shifted towards shopping online with 25.35 per cent of consumers making more online purchases than usual. Another 40.55 per cent are ready to purchase from similar new brands if their usual brand runs out of stock.
That means with careful tweaking, planning and reviewing of your inbound marketing strategy, you can increase your brand’s market share and revenue in spite of the pandemic. Below we’ll review five strategies to help you make the most of these changes in consumer habits. Let’s get started.
Update marketing strategy, tools
Before the pandemic, most businesses had both an outbound and inbound marketing strategy. Cold calls, magazine and radio ads, product activations, flyers and brochures were all part of the typical marketing arsenal.
Now, most of these options by themselves are inadequate. With more people spending time online, having a blog, an opt-in page and active social media pages can prove to be invaluable marketing tools. These channels existed before the pandemic, but the impact of the pandemic, have accelerated the adoption of these tools. One can expect that as business owners and marketers see the value and derive efficiencies using digital platforms, they will recalibrate their marketing mix to include more.
Up to 57 per cent of consumers use social media to learn more about a brand’s products or services. The right marketing tools with valuable content can increase brand discovery and attract more leads.
Redefine your buyer personas
One key element of inbound marketing is a deep understanding of your target audience or buyer persona. Your business probably had a good idea of who the ideal buyer is, or what the perfect audience looked like.
The pandemic has forced more people who otherwise wouldn’t shop or seek solutions online to go digital. Thus, it is worth reconsidering what shifts occurred in your current segments as well as if there are any new audiences that may be interested in your products and services and what kind of content is needed to appeal to them.
Review your lead generation campaigns
After including who else may be searching online for your brand, you then need to fine-tune your existing lead generation campaigns to include this audience. This could mean adding a new demographic with paid social media ads, creating different kinds of blog content or using different lead magnets. If you use CRM tools like HubSpot and Keap, you can segment your customers into different groups and better refine your entire sales funnel from acquisition to sales conversion. You’ll be able to plug potential loopholes in your funnel or improve segmentation.
Test, test and test some more!
You should approach your marketing like your marketing strategy is your hypothesis and your campaigns are experiments that you conduct to validate (or refute), refine and move forward. Perhaps you may notice your traffic has taken a serious hit because it seems like people may no longer be interested in a particular subject. But remember, while some interests are dwindling, others are skyrocketing. These shifts may mean it’s time for you to pivot your content in a different direction, so test, test and test.
If you’re doing paid ads, you may hit your ad spend limit pretty fast without a plan.
It also helps to look for which other aspect of online presence you are not exploring enough. Local SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) is important now because more and more people are trying to find local businesses that offer key services. Boosting your business and online pages with location specific keywords can go a long way.
Competitor research and social listening may also give you some great ideas to improve your campaigns. Tools like Mention and Brand24 are great examples of low cost social listening tools.
Improve your online brand experience
Focusing on the content you put on the web is one thing, but another, often overlooked, aspect of building a strong online brand is making sure your brand provides a cohesive experience. With many people now willing to try brands they’ve never had before, it’s important that your online brand feels trustworthy and has solid social proof. This should start with your website’s overall look and feel. Does it look professionally done? Is it easy to navigate and read? Does your content at first glance tell what your business or blog is about?
Social proof and recommendations are what will influence buying decisions for new customers. Statistics from OptinMonster show that 70 per cent of consumers look at a product review before making a purchase while a whopping 90 per cent of buyers are influenced by positive online reviews.
You can apply this to your business by encouraging positive customer reviews on your social media pages and on your own website. A good option is to set up a Google account and also encourage people to share positive reviews about your business on Google, forums like Quora and even in Facebook groups, which will help with new business acquisition.
Final thoughts
The pandemic has brought with it a unique set of challenges. For businesses using inbound marketing as a strategy, the pandemic, along with the changes in consumer behaviour, demand that you review and improve your existing plan.
Figure out what is still working, what can be improved and what needs to be eliminated altogether. Next, look at new potential buyer demographics and boost your lead generation strategy.
You may find you have to test completely new strategies and track different metrics altogether to measure success. A final and critical part of a winning marketing strategy is to post social proof anywhere possible online.
The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce thanks Brevard Nelson, Co-Founder and CEO, Caribbean Ideas, for contributing this article.