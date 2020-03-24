ENTREPRENEUR Peter CheeKee Bowman says in order for his medical company to stay afloat, especially amid the COVID-19 pandemic, he has had to implement innovative measures.
Bowman, 35 of Maracas/St Joseph owns and operates CKBAA Healthcare, a company that sells medical and surgical devices, implants and diagnostic imaging,
He said he has been in the medical devices business for the past ten years and always wanted to branch off on his own, which he decided to do five years ago.
Bowman who studied at the College of Science, Technology and Applied Arts of T&T (COSTTATT) said things have slowed down, because of the economy, and with the impact of the virus.
“What we are doing to weather the storm is keeping in touch with the latest medical devices that can be used for various surgical procedures and implants.”
He said a shipment of surgical and new devices from China has been delayed due to COVID-19 in addition to delays at Customs to clear the goods. This process is now taking five working days, following the implementation of new customs rules.
“In order to survive this period, we have to cut costs, reduce expenditure and utilise mobile technology to the fullest.”
Bowman is able to conduct business overseas from his Woodbrook office and he uses his mobile device as his main means of doing so.
With operations in Guyana, St Lucia, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua, Suriname and Miami, Bowman conducts approximately 90 per cent of his online business on his mobile phone and the operations of the business depend heavily on cloud-based applications.
He said in January his company outfitted a private medical theatre in St Vincent and the Grenadines with digital X-ray and mammograms and ultra sound technology.
The businessman said what is working in his favour at this time is that pharmacies and big companies are ordering N95 masks and COVID-19 rapid test kits from CKBAA Healthcare.
“We also have a new technology that we have purchased called the Al-Thermo, which is an intelligent, infrared-body temperature monitoring system, which can identify if the person has fever or not. The aim is to introduce this new device in the market soon so that businesses and even schools can purchase it for the safety of everyone.
“This device is not just good for the current virus, but other viruses that are around yearly and by having this camera that can detect body temperature, you would know if the student or employee can enter the premises.”
Bowman said Government needs to have a greater understanding and desire for technology as different devices can help with the detection of the virus and the country cannot be in a “standstill” mode for much longer.
Another line that he wants to launch soon is “Telemedicine” where patients will have online access to their information and scans.
“We are going to team up with a cardiologist and a digital company, where the images will be uploaded to the cloud and the images can be shared between doctors for referral and patients will have their own account and have access to the images.”