Flooding, wage negotiations impacting Christmas shopping

AFTER TWO Christmases that were negatively impacted by Covid-19, many businesspeople and leaders of business organisations were looking to the 2023 Yuletide season to bring a flood of post-pandemic customers to revive the fortunes of stores throughout the country.
But last week, two business leaders cited last month’s nation-wide flooding episodes, the unresolved public service wage negotiations and higher prices as a result of the war in Ukraine and lingering supply chain issues as reasons the expected flood of customers may turn out to be a trickle.
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber Of Industry and Commerce, Charles Pashley said the flooding has placed a damper on Christmas shopping
“I think the horrendous flooding would have placed a damper on Chrismas purchases. People will not be in a position to shop after trying to restore their homes. They would have a number of other pressing expenses. They would be focusing on fixing their homes and removing rubble and debris,” said Pashley.
“It’s sad to know individuals would have gone through such difficult times. We should find solutions and work together diligently in the private sector, labour and government. We should look after the interest of the population,” he added.
Pashley also said the conversation should hinge around climate change.
He said: “We need to find a way to ensure the citizenry is protected from those drastic “one-off hits, both in terms of destruction of property and loss of livestock. Flooding does not just impact on the communities like St Helena and Madras. It impacts everybody from children attending school and teachers. It impedes everyone. We are all impacted even though we might not live there.”
He added: “You have to buy everything. Spend your money. After decades of working hard, to furnish your home, everything can be destroyed within three days. Some things are sentimental. Some things you just can’t salvage. Some things, it’s a case of straight dumping. You have to start afresh. It’s difficult for the homeowners and businesses. Some establishments were flooded out. Some farmers had to dump crops. You can’t just shrug your shoulders, and count your losses. It’s not fair.”
Pashley paid kudos to all concerned citizens and non -governmental, faith-based and community organisations who provided immediate relief like food and medicine for children and adults. He thanked the scores of volunteers. He noted that many organisations pitched in to help while the joint chambers donated $250,000 to the NGO SEWA T&T, (Selfless Service to Trinidad and Tobago) to provide water and basic items for flood-affected citizens in St Helena, Penal, Barrackpore and Debe, Bamboo, Woodland, Caparo, Mayaro/Mafeking, Vega de Oropouche, Plum Mitan and Manzanilla communities.
Everything’s connected
Head of the Downtown Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) Gregory Aboud, who emphasised the interconnectedness between the economy and all aspects of national life, said many of those affected by the floods would have lost confidence in the economy.
In a phone interview on Thursday, Aboud said: “All aspects of national life are interconnected. Every single action creates a reaction with myriad issues related to the economy. Issues can affect business. Flooding helps no one. It’s directly related to a worsening of the economic outlook because people lose confidence if it floods, everytime it rains. The challenge is how to help improve the confidence level of the citizens since confidence is a principle stimulus of all economic matters.”
Aboud added: “ The question of the four per cent wage offer is twofold. On one hand, people may find it would not inject capital into the hands of people. On the other hand, it speaks to harmony in the industrial climate which can boost confidence; provided people accept it. Confidence leads to investment.”
Aboud cited examples that have a negative impact on the psyche like poor highway management and long queues at the Macoya traffic lights.
“If no cars are turning in front of the line, and thousands of people are waiting at red lights, which should have been green, then productivity is lost. We are wasting thousands of hours of manpower. People get angry. Road rage. Disgruntled. Some turn back and head home. It can cause people to feel hopeless about the future.”
He added: “Remember everything is interconnected. The information superhighway is moving quickly. We should be aware of interconnectivity when we sit back and allow razor grass to grow and watercourses to overflow.”
Aboud also shared a nugget of wisdom for leaders. “Words and pronouncements from leaders can affect the economy,” he said.
Challenge for State
Moving to the acceptance of the Government’s offer of a 4 per cent wage increase by only a few trade unions, Pashley said: “I think it goes beyond Christmas. At the end of the day, the Government, private sector and unions are in a difficult position. The Government’s position is they have to be able to afford billions. When you look at accumulated cost, it’s difficult for the State to have prerequisite cash flow. On the State’s side, it’s a challenge because of the sheer cost.”
Pashley added: “The employees are saying the public sector negotiations have taken so long. They have worked so many years and the proposed wage increase does not seem to cover their needs, especially with inflation. At the end of the day, the spinoff is the confidence in the economy. They can’t think about having a brighter future. They can’t go and spend more money at Christmas time.”
Pashley said there was a measure of anxiety and uncertainty in the country at this time.
“You just can’t spend if you are not sure where wage negotiations are going to go. Your incentives to go out and purchase items and luxury goods will be dampened. You may not be able to buy as much as you like. It will have a negative impact on retail trade. Sales will go down.” he said.
Giving an overview, Pashley said: “You have the macro economy and you have a surplus of $1 billion and the day to day consumer. The consumer has to pay for gas and food. Imagine you are getting four tomatoes for $10. Some people can’t afford to spare $10. Vegetable prices will increase because crops were damaged during the flooding. It negatively impacts the shopping. They would have to look at the cost of living and the ability to feed themselves. It would result in reduced consumption and limited recreational activities.”
Pashley added: “The public service employees have waited so long for an increase and their expectations would have been higher. But it’s a catch-22 situation. The employee would feel they have not been fairly compensated for the years they have waited for the monetary increase. They won’t be happy and the State just can’t pay the high costs. The country does not have the free cashflow to make any bigger outlays. These are our challenges.”