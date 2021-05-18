Floor cleaning firm pivots to sanitisers

DRIVEN by the Covid-19 pandemic, many more businesses are looking to diversify—either to seize new opportunities, or simply to survive in what has become a very difficult trading environment.
One company that is attempting to stay afloat by reintroducing a product line is Marble Renewal of the Caribbean Company, which has now added its chemical manufacturing division, located at 50 Exchange Complex, Exchange Road, Couva.
In an interview with Express Business last Thursday, the owner of Marble Renewal, Ram Bissoon said the company is a locally owned franchise of the Marble Renewal Group of Canada, which specialises in a wide range of high-quality floor restoration services.
Bissoon said the company provided restoration and maintenance of natural stone services to the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, Airports Authority, Hilton Trinidad and Conference Centre, NAPA, TSTT, President’s House and the Prime Minister’s official residence and Diplomatic Centre, just to name a few.
However, with the advent of Covid-19, he decided to revert to the company’s chemical manufacturing roots.
“When the economic effects from Covid began, work dropped significantly and I was forced to reduce staff and relook at the chemical division, that I had closed up in 2012 to start the stone restoration company. So I re-entered the chemical market, but we started three months into the pandemic, which meant it was difficult to get our MRC’s Antiseptic Hand Sanitiser and the CitrusKleen Antiseptic Multipurpose Cleaner on the supermarket shelves and other retail stores,” said Bissoon.
The entrepreneur said he has seen an uptick in the purchasing of the products over the past few months as the word got around and the infection rate increases.
He said, “The CitrusKleen Antiseptic Multipurpose Cleaner has been manufactured and laboratory certified to produce instant Bacteria/virus kill with a minimum of 48 hours of continuous protection. It is also certified by the Toxic Chemical Division of Chemistry Food and Drug Department of the Ministry of Health.”
Bissoon confirmed that private hospitals and other corporate sectors have been ordering the products by the gallons, due to the high efficacy rate of the product to protect people and property in this time.
“The company is now in talks with the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) to order the supplies for the officers. I am grateful that the company could have gone back into the chemical division as it’s through these means the company is staying afloat by 40 per cent. What we are also seeing is individuals coming to the company’s location in Chaguanas and buying the products ”
He continued: “Since the uptick in business we have hired workers on a contract basis and just to let you know I pay over the minimum wage bracket as I believe the workers’ time is valuable, especially in these risky times we are living in.”
Bissoon outlined that other products that are being sold are MRC Antiseptic Hand Soap, MRC Sanibol Antiseptic Toilet Bowl Cleaner and MRC Antiseptic Room Deodoriser.
“What must be noted is that with some hand sanitisers, people are getting their hands dry, due to the alcohol level in the product. But a company must ensure that a certain amount of lotion must be placed in the product so it does not completely dry out the moisture in one’s hands.”
The owner added that with Covid cases on the rise daily he is expecting to see a steady uptick of the purchases of the different products.