CUSTOMERS hoping to prepare rotis, pies, bakes and doubles will pay the same amount at the checkout counter for flour for a limited time.

But eventually supermarkets, groceries and mini-marts will increase the price of the commodity, once they completely sell their Christmas stock and purchase new goods. Yesterday the price of flour was officially expected to increase after National Flour Mills Ltd (NFM) made the announcement last week. In the aftermath of the news, people registered their angst.

Meanwhile customers blame the lack of price control, a huge food import bill and the inability to properly deal with Covid-19 as three major reasons why they will continue to see a dent in their pockets. A prevailing sentiment was that poorer people would be further affected by the imminent rising costs.

Checks at a supermarket revealed prices ranged from 2 kilogrammes (kg) of flour at $12.95, $14.99 and $15.90. Four pounds of oat flour fetched $13.99 and a pack of cassava flour at $23.99. A 10 kg of flour fetched $60 to $65.

Price control needed

Making the trek from Chaguanas, soft drink vendor La Fleur Keil sets up shop on Henry Street, Port of Spain. Asked about the increase in the price of flour, Keil said: “It’s too hard on poor people’s pockets. People are not working and they don’t have money to buy food. Don’t let them fool you. The price of flour went up already. This is the second time.

“I tend to buy flour, rice and oil in bulk. I could not buy the oil because the price of flour went up. I noticed it in the supermarket. When I told the owner (Ping), he told me “Ma’am, just pay what you are accustomed paying.” I am talking about before his announcement.”

She added: “The price control is a big problem. You will see a certain price on the item on the shelf. When you get to the cashier, they have a different price in the system. I have visited St Vincent and Grenada. They are serious about price control. They have people checking it round the clock. If you don’t keep the price down, you can get in trouble with the law.”

Giving a glimpse into her expenses, she said: “People have to pay rent. Then they will buy a little food. My rent is about $3,200. I have to make that quota. Thank God, my landlord is a good person. Didn’t you hear what my friend said? She just passed by and told me she was only getting three days at the Corporation.”

La Fleur also said should her goods be seized she does not have the $1,150 to pay to retrieve them.

She said: “I hope the mayor (Joel Martinez) could be a little more understanding. It’s tough out here. We don’t have it easy. We are trying to make a small hustle. Give us a break.”

